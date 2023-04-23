Rabbits Drop Two-Overtime Thriller to Icemen, Series Tied 1-1

JACKSONVILLE, FL - In a game that lasted nearly four hours, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits fell short of the Jacksonville Icemen in two overtimes, 2-1, as the South Division Semifinal series was leveled at 1-1 on Sunday night at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Jacksonville entered the game with an offensive onslaught toward the Swamp Rabbits net, delivering 14 shots on goal in the opening 20 minutes. Greenville shout just four times in the first period and were forced into their own end with three separate penalty-kills.

The Swamp Rabbits entered the second period by taking the wind out the Jacksonville's sails, as Brett Kemp slid the puck to Josh McKechney for a breakaway goal, his second of the series, just 15 seconds into the restart.

In the third, the Icemen leveled the game just 43 seconds into the frame, as Ben Tardif scored his first of the postseason. Greenville outshot the Icemen 7-4 in the final period, but neither team found the tying goal before the end of regulation.

The two sides played overtime with Greenville outshooting the Icemen 9-5, but the game remained tied at 1-1 after heroic saves by Jacksonville's Charles Williams.

After the first overtime proved non-decisive, the sides began the second overtime period. At 4:18, Jacksonville broke the deadlock, winning the game, as Brendan Harris scored his first of the playoffs.

Greenville's loss levels the best-of-seven South Division Semifinal at one game apiece.

The Swamp Rabbits and the Icemen travel to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Tuesday, April 25, as the series shifts to Greenville for Game 3. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m.

