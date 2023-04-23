Fuel Lose Second Battle with Walleye in Toledo

April 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







TOLEDO - The Fuel visited the Toledo Walleye again for game two of the division semifinals, looking to even the score after a 4-1 loss on Friday night. Special teams was the deciding factor once again as the Walleye scored two power play goals in the second half of the game to take the 4-2 win over the Fuel.

1ST PERIOD

Toledo got to work early with a goal by Andrew Sturtz just 1:34 into the game. At 4:45, we got some 4-on-4 hockey as Luc Brown and Sturtz took penalties for slashing and interference respectively.

That quickly turned into a 4-on-3 power play for the Fuel as Kirill Tyutyayev sat for holding. The Fuel piled on the shots during their power play opportunity but Lethemon stood strong in Toledo's net.

As those penalties expired, Indy's Seamus Malone took a roughing minor that sent him to the locker room, though he did return minutes later.

At 12:34, Indy's Ross MacDougall took a holding call giving the Walleye another opportunity on the power play but they were able to kill that one off as well.

At 16:59, the Fuel tied the game up with a goal by Kyle Maksimovich on a strong slap shot after breaking into the zone on his own. Less than thirty seconds later, Chase Lang took a cross-checking penalty sending the Fuel to the penalty kill again.

At the end of the period, Toledo had surpassed Indy in shots, outshooting the Fuel 18-15.

2ND PERIOD

The second period started off with four consecutive icing calls that broke up momentum a bit but both teams carried on.

At 4:01 in the middle frame, Zach Vinnell took a tripping penalty putting Toledo back on the power play that they almost immediately capitalized on with a goal by Drew Worrad to make it 2-1.

The Walleye took the next two penalties though they were both killed off before they piled on a ton of shots that Weeks was able to skillfully block.

Things remained calm until time expired in the second period when a full line brawl broke out next to the Indy bench that left Chris Cameron and Brett McKenzie with five minute major penalties for fighting and a two minute roughing penalty for Kirill Chaika meaning the Fuel would start the third period on the power play.

3RD PERIOD

The Walleye's power play unit got to work early in the third with a goal from Trenton Bliss just 40 seconds into the frame, making it 3-1.

A few minutes later, Toledo forced a turnover right in front of the net and a shot bounced off the crossbar that looked so close, the goal light went on for less than a second but ultimately it was not a goal.

At almost the ten minute mark in the third frame, it appeared the Walleye scored, however after a goal review, it was confirmed that Weeks was pushed into the net and the score remained 3-1.

Brandon Hawkins took a hooking penalty less than a minute later, giving the Fuel an important third power play opportunity of the game.

At 16:31, Maxim Golod and Charlie Curti took a pair of roughing penalties that turned into a 5-on-4 opportunity for the Fuel as they pulled Mitchell Weeks from goal. Just eight seconds later Eemil Viro scored the empty net goal to make it 4-1 for the Walleye.

A minute later, Kirill Chaika scored on a slap shot to make it 4-2 in favor of the Fuel but there was not enough time left to catch up and the Walleye took game two by a score of 4-2.

View Release Online

The Fuel take on the Toledo Walleye for the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs and return home for Game 3 of the series on Tuesday, April 25 which will feature their Do317 promotion ($3 beverages, $1 hot dogs and $7 specialty t-shirts) and an appearance from Chicago Blackhawks mascot Tommy Hawk.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.