Royals, Chukars Announce PDC Extension

September 1, 2018 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release





KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Royals and Idaho Falls Chukars announced a two-year extension to their Player Development Contract (PDC) on Saturday, extending the two clubs' partnership through the 2020 season.

"We are happy to announce our extension with Idaho Falls," said Royals Vice President/Assistant General Manager-Player Personnel J.J. Picollo. "We have a great relationship with their ownership, front office and fans and are proud of the successes we have shared together. We look forward to the coming years."

Idaho Falls has served as the Royals' Rookie-level affiliate since the 2004 season. A member of the Pioneer League, the Chukars won the league championship in 2013 and made another appearance in the league championship series in 2015. The club has called Melaleuca Field home since the 3,400-seat stadium opened prior to the 2007 season.

The Chukars are currently 39-32 overall this year and trail Grand Junction by 2.0 games in the Pioneer League South standings as they head into the final week of the regular season. Eleven members of the Royals' current 25-man roster played a portion of their minor league careers in Idaho Falls.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 1, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.