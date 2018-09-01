Owlz Split Doubleheader with Chukars

(Idaho Falls) - The Owlz split a doubleheader with the Idaho Falls Chukars on Friday night, winning game one 3-1 before losing game two by the score of 6-1 at Melaleuca Field.

John Swanda helped the Owlz get off to a good start on Friday night by allowing just one run in four innings of work. The Owlz opened the scoring in the second inning thanks to a Johan Sala single, scoring Connor Fitzsimons, giving the Owlz a 1-0 lead.

Idaho Falls tied the game in the fourth inning when Bubba Starling led off the frame with a solo home run to left field.

The game remained tied until the top of the seventh inning. With two outs, Rayneldy Rosario singled and then Jeremiah Jackson crushed a two-run homer to right, giving the Owlz a 3-1 lead as they went on to win game one. Owlz reliever Adalberto Pena (2-2) earned the win while Jon Heasley (1-3) was charged with the loss and Ben Morrison (1) earned the save.

The Owlz opened the scoring in game two, grabbing the lead in the fifth inning when Justin Jones doubled and then scored two wild pitched later, putting the Owlz in front 1-0.

The lead didn't last long as the Chukars scored four runs in the bottom half of the inning thanks to a Julio Gonzalez two-run triple and an error and a Rubendy Juaquez single. Idaho Falls added two more in the sixth as they beat the Owlz 6-1. Elvis Luciano (1-0) earned the win while Emilker Guzman (0-1) was charged with the loss.

