Osprey Let Early Lead Slip Away Late

MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula Osprey carried a 4-3 lead into the 7th inning on Friday Night, but the Billings Mustangs scored four times in the top of the 7th to turn the tables for a 7-4 Mustangs win. The Osprey scored four times in the first 3 innings, but the offense stalled for the remainder of the game. Billings now leads the Pioneer League North division by 4 games on Helena and 4 ½ games on the Osprey with six games remaining in the regular season.

Billings scored in the top of the 1st on Drew Mount's RBI single to take a 1-0 lead. However, the Osprey got 3 runs of their own in the bottom of the 1st as Eddie Hernandez doubled home two with the bases loaded. Then David Sanchez grounded into a fielder's choice to bring home Zac Almond and give the Osprey a 3-1 lead. After the Mustangs got to within 3-2 on a sac fly in the 2nd, the Osprey extended the lead to 4-2 in the 3rd . An error by Mustangs 2B Miguel Hernandez allowed Missoula's Buddy Kennedy to score.

The game stayed 4-2 until Billings got within one in the 6th . Then in the 7th, the Mustangs took the lead for good as they scored four times. A wild pitch brought home the tying run and Drew Mount's RBI single gave the Mustangs the lead. Dylan Harris then singled home Mount and then scored himself on a sac fly to complete the scoring.

The Osprey head for the final road trip of the regular season. Missoula goes to Helena for a 3-game series through the Labor Day weekend. Game time on Saturday night is 7:05pm. Fans can listen to the game on ESPN Missoula 102.9 FM. The Osprey return home for the final homestand of the season next week versus Helena Tuesday through Thursday. Tickets are on sale now at the MSO Hub in downtown Missoula or by visiting the Osprey at www.missoulaosprey.com.

