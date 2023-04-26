Royals Battle Mariners in Pivotal Game 5 in Maine

April 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release









Reading Royals goaltender Pat Nagle

(Reading Royals) Reading Royals goaltender Pat Nagle(Reading Royals)

Portland, ME - The Reading Royals proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a best-of-seven series for the second consecutive season against the Maine Mariners on Wednesday, April 26 at 7:00 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena. The Mariners tied the series, 2-2, after taking game three on Monday, April 24, in overtime, 4-3, and game four on Tuesday, April 25, 7-3. The losses follows victories in games one and two at home on Friday, April 21, 2-1, and Saturday, April 22, 5-3.

The Royals will be returning home for Game Six of the North Division Semifinal series on Saturday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. Tickets to the game go on sale today at 3:00 p.m. at royals hockey.com!

For times and dates of the full first round playoff schedule, visit royals hockey.com/playoffs.

Royals vs. Mariners Game 4 Preview:

The Royals suffered a Kelly Cup Playoff loss with seven, or more goals allowed for the first time since Wheeling scored eight goals against Reading on May 9, 2016. The second road game of the series for Reading included a 34 save outing by Nolan Maier in his first Strat with the Royals since Febuary. François Brassard's 36 saves and Carter Johnson's first professional career hat trick earned the fourth-straight win for the home team in the first round playoff series.

The Royals converted on their home-ice advantage earned as the second place team in the North Division in the regular season with victories in game one and two on home ice. Reading prevailed in a defensively dominated game one on Friday, April 21, 2-1, before defeating the Mariners on Saturday, April 22, 5-3.

The Royals boast an all-time record of 24-12-1 against the Mariners, including their 6-3-1 playoff record over Maine. Reading defeated Maine in six games in their lone playoff series played out in the North Division Semifinal series of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Regular Season Recap:

In the regular season, the Royals held a 4-2-0 record against Maine and outscored the Mariners 21-16 in their six meetings. Reading fell to Maine in their season series finale on January 16 at Santander Arena, 4-2 after having previously edged out a 6-5 victory over the Mariners at home on December 21.

The Royals earned their first of two shutout victories over an opponent this season against Maine on November 25 at Cross Insurance Arena. The shutout win for Pat Nagle was the finale of a two-game series which the Royals and Mariners split.

Jacob Gaucher led the Royals in the regular season series with four goals and Mason Millman had a team-leading eight points (1g-7a). Patrick Shea was the Mariners top scorer against Reading with seven goals and 10 points and a hat trick earned in the season series finale on January 16.

Reading (88 pts) became the second team in the Eastern Conference and sixth team in the ECHL to secure a Kelly Cup Playoff berth this season on Friday, March 31. The Royals clinched second place in the North Division with a one-point lead over the Maine Mariners (87 pts) in the standings. Maine finished in third in the North Division and seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 42-27-2-1 record.

A few Royals hold distinguished rankings in the Kelly Cup Playoffs through the opening four games of the series:

Player Rankings (Kelly Cup Playoffs):

Forward Max Newton leads all skaters in shots on goal (20)

Newton is tied for third among rookies in points (4)

Forward Jacob Gaucher is tied for third among rookies in points (4)

Captain Garrett McFadden leads all defensemen in assists

McFadden is tied for first among defensemen in points (4)

Defenseman Mason Millman is tied for second among defensemen in shots on goal (11)

Goalie Pat Nagle is first among goalies in saves (102)

Nagle is tied for first among goalies in wins (2)

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.