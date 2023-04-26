ECHL Transactions - April 26
April 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 26, 2023:
Florida:
Add Kody McDonald, F activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Jordan Kawaguchi, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Dmowski, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Mikko Kokkonen, D assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Delete Mikko Kokkonen, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Pat Nagle, G activated from reserve
Add Mike Chen, D activated from reserve
Delete Kaden Fulcher, G placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Cook, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Matt Anderson, D activated from reserve
Add Austin Magera, F activated from reserve
Delete Lawton Courtnall, F placed on reserve
Delete Baker Shore, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Brycen Martin, D activated from reserve
Delete Dakota Raabe, F placed on reserve
