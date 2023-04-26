ECHL Transactions - April 26

April 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 26, 2023:

Florida:

Add Kody McDonald, F activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Jordan Kawaguchi, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Dmowski, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Mikko Kokkonen, D assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Delete Mikko Kokkonen, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Pat Nagle, G activated from reserve

Add Mike Chen, D activated from reserve

Delete Kaden Fulcher, G placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Cook, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Matt Anderson, D activated from reserve

Add Austin Magera, F activated from reserve

Delete Lawton Courtnall, F placed on reserve

Delete Baker Shore, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Brycen Martin, D activated from reserve

Delete Dakota Raabe, F placed on reserve

