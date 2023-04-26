Fuel Drop Game Three to Walleye at Home

April 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS- The Fuel hosted the Toledo Walleye for game three of the division semifinal series on Tuesday night, looking for their first win of the series after dropping two in Toledo over the weekend. While there was no score in the first period by either team, the Fuel ultimately fell 4-1 to the Walleye.

1ST PERIOD

The first period started off quick with no whistles in the first five minutes and the Fuel controlling possession for a lot longer than were able to in Toledo.

Alex Wideman took the game's first penalty for roughing at 13:04, followed by Chris Cameron taking a cross-checking call 51 seconds later forcing the Fuel to a 5-on-3 penalty kill.

They were able to kill off both penalties. As the period ended, Indy was outshooting Toledo 8-7 despite neither team scoring.

2ND PERIOD

Brandon Hawkins was sent to the box at 1:12 for roughing, giving the Fuel their first power play opportunity of the game. Despite a lot of close calls, the Walleye killed off the penalty.

Toledo's Sam Craggs scored the first goal of the game at 7:46 assisted by Brett McKenzie and Seth Barton.

At 8:54, Ross MacDougall took a holding penalty giving Toledo another power play opportunity which they capitalized on with a quick goal by Trenton Bliss to put the Walleye up 2-0.

Max Golod and Gordi Myer dropped the gloves at 18:52 behind Toledo's net, each getting five minutes for fighting.

At the end of the period, both teams were tied with 22 shots each despite the Walleye being up 2-0.

3RD PERIOD

1:26 into the third period, Chad Yetman broke the shutout with a goal assisted by Andrew Perrott and goaltender Mitchell Weeks, marking his first Fuel point this season.

Kirill Tyutyayev sat for slashing at 6:32. Though the Fuel had a power play, it was the Walleye who scored next. Andrew Sturtz scored a shorthanded goal to put Toledo up 3-1 and then a few minutes later took an elbowing penalty.

With three minutes to go, the Fuel pulled Weeks from goal in favor of the extra attacker but Toledo hit the empty net with a goal by Donovan Sebrango to make it 4-1. Time expired after that and the Fuel lost their third game in a row to the Toledo Walleye by a score of 4-1.

View Release Online

The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs take on the Toledo Walleye for the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs and return home for Game 4 of the series on Thursday, April 27 for Thirsty Thursday!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.