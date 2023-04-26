Royals Toppled by Johnson Hat Trick, Series Tied, 2-2

April 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Portland, ME - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Maine Mariners, 7-3, on Tuesday, April 25 at Cross Insurance Arena. The home teams remain undefeated through the opening four games of the series with the Royals taking games one and two in Reading and the Mariners winning games three and four in Maine. Nolan Maier (12-9-3, 0-1-0) suffered the loss in net for Reading with 34 saves on 40 shots. François Brassard (19-14-2, 2-0-0) earned the win in net with 36 saves on 39 shots faced.

Both clubs exchanged goals in the first period before Matthew Santos put Maine in front after 20 minutes, 2-1. Connor Doherty scored Maine's first game-opening goal of the series 6:13 into play. Jacob Gaucher answered for the Royals to Doherty's first goal of the playoffs with his second goal of the series six minutes later. Santos beat Maier over the netminder's left shoulder with 1:38 remaining in the period for a Mariners lead, 2-1.

The Royals and Mariners matched their quantity of goals in the second period to the number of goals they each scored in the first. Charlie Gerard tied the score with Reading's lone goal 1:24 into the middle frame before Gabirel Chicoine put Maine back in front and in the lead for good 4:36 into the period. Curtis Hall tacked on an insurance goal in the final 36 seconds of the period on Maine's fourth power play of the game. The Mariners finished 1-for-4 on the man-advantage while the Royals failed to convert on their three power play opportunities.

Carter Johnson earned his first professional career hat trick with three goals scored in the third period. After scoring on Maier at the 6:18 and 15:18 mark in the period, Johnson earned the second hat trick against the Royals this season with an empty net goal with 1:46 left in regulation. Johnson joined teammate Patrick Shea in the company after Shea earned his three-goal single game performance against Maier in the Royals and Mariners regular season series finale on January 16 at Santander Arena. Alex Kile added three assists for his first points of the playoff series. Ryan Cook scored his first goal as a Royal prior to the empty net goal 17:08 into the final frame.

The Royals were outshot by the Mariners for a second-straight game with 39 shots to Maine's 41 in the game. The game four victory for Maine secured a game six in the series at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. Tickets to the home game go on sale at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 at royalshockey.com.

The Royals continue their North Division Semifinal series against the Mariners in Maine in game five of the best-of-seven series on Wednesday, April 26 at 7:00 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena. See the full playoff schedule for the Royals available at ~ royalshockey.com ~ now!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.