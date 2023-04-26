Grizzlies Gameday: Game 3 at Maverik Center Tonight at 7:10 PM

April 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Idaho Steelheads at Utah Grizzlies. Game 3 of the Mountain Division Semifinals

Maverik Center 7:10 pm. Utah leads the series 2-0.

Video Stream - FloHockey.TV - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/10888756-2023-idaho-steelheads-vs-utah-grizzlies

Audio Broadcast - The Utah Grizzlies YouTube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies will host the Idaho Steelhead for games 3-4 on Wednesday and Friday nights and if necessary for game 5 on Saturday night. Utah leads the best of 7 Mountain Division Semifinals series 2 games to 0.

#1 Idaho Steelheads (58-11-3) vs. #4 Utah Grizzlies (35-33-4)

Game 1 - Utah 3 Idaho 0 - Trent Miner 43 save shutout. Jordan Martel had 1 goal and 1 assist. Dakota Raabe and Kyle Betts each scored a goal. Idaho outshot Utah 43 to 24. Utah was 0 for 2 on the power play and 4 for 4 on the penalty kill.

Game 2 - Utah 3 Idaho 2 - Trent Miner saved 29 of 31. Kyle Mayhew had 1 goal and 1 assist. Dylan Fitze and Tarun Fizer added goals. Utah was 1 for 4 on the power play and 4 for 4 on the penalty kill.

Game 3 - Wednesday, April 26 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Utah

Game 4 - Friday, April 28 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Utah

Game 5 - Saturday, April 29 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Utah (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Monday, May 1 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Tuesday, May 2 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho (If Necessary)

- Utah has outscored Idaho 6-2 in the first 2 games of the series. Utah has a goal from 6 different skaters.

- Utah was 1 for 6 on the power play and a perfect 8 for 8 on the penalty kill through 2 games.

- The Grizz outscored the Steelheads 4 to 2 in the third periods of the first 2 games.

- Keaton Jameson, Kyle Mayhew and Aaron Thow are each a +3 through 2 playoff games. Jordan Martel and Tyler Penner are each a +2 in the series.

Utah Grizzlies 2023 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster

Forwards (13): Kyle Betts, Brandon Cutler, Dylan Fitze, Tarun Fizer, Keaton Jameson, Jordan Martel, Mick Messner, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Nolan Ritchie, Zach Tsekos, Johnny Walker, Cameron Wright.

Defenseman (8): Brycen Martin, Luke Martin, Kyle Mayhew, Connor McDonald, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer, Cory Thomas, Aaron Thow.

Goaltenders (3): Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner, Lukas Parik.

Trent Miner Has Been Dominant

Trent Miner saved all 43 shots he saw in game 1's 3-0 win. In game 2 Miner stopped 29 of 31 in a 3-2 victory. In the last 3 games Miner has stopped 103 of 105 shots for a .980 save percentage. Miner was named the Grizzlies team MVP for the 2022-2023 season.

Kyle Betts Has Made an Impact

Kyle Betts has been outstanding for the Grizzlies after he was released from the Belleville Senators on April 10th. Betts played in the first weekend of action for Utah this season before signing with the Senators. Betts appeared in 40 games with Belleville and had 1 goal and 2 assists. In 3 games last week against Tulsa, Betts had 5 assists. He had 2 assists on both April 12th and 14th and 1 assist on April 15th. Betts scored a goal 1:54 into the third period of Utah's 3-0 game 1 win. Betts has taken 6 shots in 2 games in the series.

Grizzlies Standouts (Regular Season)

Cameron Wright tied for the league lead with 9 game winning goals. Wright led all rookies with 281 shots on goal. Wright was 4th among rookies with 29 goals and was 5th among first year players with 63 points. Wright led Utah this season in goals (29), assists (34), points (63) and shots on goal (281).

Luke Martin tied for the league lead among defenseman with 7 power play goals. 6 of those goals came with the Jacksonville IceMen. Martin had 10 ECHL goals this season, which matched his mark from last season with Utah, where he was named to the league's All-Rookie team.

Tarun Fizer had an outstanding first full season as a professional. Fizer led Utah with 12 power play goals this season. He finished second on the team in goals (27), points (50) and shots (223). Fizer was 3rd on the team with 20 power play points (12g, 8a). Tarun is doing okay after taking a skate to the face in the final game of the regular season on April 15.

Jordan Martel has been red hot for the Grizzlies to end the season. "The Rooster" has a point in 10 straight games (8 goals, 10 assists). Martel has 18 points in his last 10 games. He finished 2nd on the club with 14 multiple point games. "The Rooster" was just about a point per game for Utah as he scored 44 points (18g, 26a) in 45 games.

Keaton Jameson has a point in 9 of his last 12 games. Jameson had an 11.6 shooting % this season (15 for 129).

Dylan Fitze has 8 points in his last 9 games (3 goals, 5 assists). Fitze finished 4th on the Grizzlies with 17 goals.

Aaron Thow had 5 goals and 3 assists and was a +10 in 5 games vs Wichita this season. Thow is a +16 in his last 28 games.

Brandon Cutler has a point in 19 of his last 29 games. Cutler has 5 goals and 4 assists in his last 10 games.

Connor McDonald is +17 in his last 24 games. McDonald led all Grizzlies defenseman in plus/minus (+11).

2023 Utah Grizzlies Kelly Cup Playoffs Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 2-0

Home record: 0-0. Utah went 19-17 at home this season.

Road record: 2-0. Utah won 3 regular season games at Idaho Central Arena. Idaho was 25-1 at home vs teams other than Utah.

Win percentage: .1000

Streak: Won 2. Utah has won 5 in a row if you count the regular season.

Goals per game: 3.00 Goals for: 6

Goals against per game: 1.00 Goals Allowed: 2

Shots per game: 28.00

Shots against per game: 37.00

Power Play: 1 for 6 (16.7 %)

Penalty Kill: 8 for 8 (100.0 %)

Penalty Minutes: 28. 14.00 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 0

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 0

Record When Scoring First: 2-0

Opposition Scores First: 0-0

Record in One Goal Games (Regular Season): 13-6-4.

SCORING 1ST 2ND 3RD OT/Shootout TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 1 1 4 0 6

Opposition 0 0 2 0 2

Team Leaders (2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs)

Goals: Kyle Betts/Dylan Fitze/Tarun Fizer/Jordan Martel/Kyle Mayhew/Dakota Raabe (1)

Assists: Keaton Jameson/Aaron Thow (2)

Points: Jameson/Martel/Mayhew/Thow (2)

Plus/Minus: Jameson/Mayhew/Thow (+3_

PIM: Cameron Wright (9)

Power Play Points: Tarun Fizer/Kyle Mayhew/Nolan Ritchie (1)

Power Play Goals: Fizer (1)

Power Play Assists: Mayhew/Ritchie (1)

Shots on Goal: Brandon Cutler (10)

Shooting Percentage: Mayhew/Dakota Raabe (50%) - 1 for 2

Game Winning Goals: Fitze/Raabe (1)

Wins: Trent Miner (2)

Save %: Miner (.973).

Goals Against Average: Miner (1.00)

Shutouts: Miner (1)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.