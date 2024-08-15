Royals Acquire Deagan McMillan and Two Draft Picks in Exchange for Austin Zemlak

August 15, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced today that the club has traded defenceman Austin Zemlak to the Tri-City Americans in exchange for forward Deagan McMillan, a fourth-round pick in 2028 and a seventh-round pick in 2026.

McMillan, a 2005-born forward has appeared in 170 WHL games with Tri-City over the course of three seasons registering 90 points and 149 penalty minutes. McMillan played 60 games during the 2023-24 season where he scored 16 goals and 20 assists for a total of 36 points. The product of Vernon, B.C. stands at 6'2 and 185lbs and was originally drafted in the second round, 25th overall by the Tri-City Americans in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft out of the Delta Hockey Academy.

McMillan was ranked #108 by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. After going un drafted, McMillan attended the Toronto Maple Leafs development camp that summer.

We would like to thank Austin for his contributions to the Royals organization over the past 4 seasons, in the community and on the ice. Said Royals General Manager Jake Heisinger. We felt we needed to add to our top 6 forward group and to do so we had to move a really good player and person in Austin. Deagan can play both centre and wing and adds skill and grit to our lineup. We look forward to welcoming him to Victoria.

Zemlak appeared in 147 WHL games with the Royals over the course of four seasons where he scored 10 goals and 23 assists for 33 points. The defenceman was originally drafted 9th overall by the Royals in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

