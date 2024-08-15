Winterhawks Announce Details for 2024 Neely Cup Training Camp

August 15, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks today announced plans for the 2024 Neely Cup Training Camp, which will take place from August 28 - 31. Due to ongoing renovations inside Veterans Memorial Coliseum, this year's Neely Cup will be held at Sherwood Ice Arena and will not be open to the public.

Stay up-to-date on the camp through the Winterhawks social media channels and on Winterhawks.com. The Neely Cup rosters will be announced next week.

With the news of this year's Neely Cup being closed to the public, we plan to host a virtual conference for 20-Game and Full Season Ticket Holders to connect with Winterhawks President and General Manager Mike Johnston and staff. More details to come following Neely Cup. If you would like to join the Winterhawks family and become a Season Ticket Holder to enjoy perks like attending our virtual conference, please click here to learn more.

Missing the action? Luckily, preseason hockey is right around the corner! View the schedule below for your opportunity to watch the team live on the road before the Winterhawks welcome the Victoria Royals for Chick-fil-A Opening Night at the VMC on Friday, October 4.

The team's four match-ups are as follows:

Saturday, September 7 vs. Spokane (in Everett, Wash.) - 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 8 vs. Seattle (in Everett, Wash.) - 12:00 p.m.

Friday, September 13 vs. Tri-City (in Kennewick, Wash.) - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, September 14 vs. Wenatchee (in Kennewick, Wash.) - 2:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.