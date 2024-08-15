Americans Sign Gavin Garland to Scholarship and Development Agreement

Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory announced today the team has signed 2006-born forward Gavin Garland to a Scholarship and Development Agreement. He was drafted by the Americans in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, 31st overall in the second round.

Garland had previously committed to the NCAA and Nebraska-Omaha before deciding to join the Americans for the 2024-25 season.

"Gavin is a highly skilled, creative player with tremendous work ethic," said Tory. "He also possesses leadership qualities being a captain on many of the teams he has played for in the past. We are excited to have Gavin join the Americans family and look forward to him making an immediate impact on our team."

Garland, from Calgary, Alberta, spent the 2023-24 season with the Calgary Canucks of the Alberta Junior Hockey League scoring 43 points (17-26-43) in 52 games. He brought his game to another level in the playoffs with 18 points (9-9-18) in 15 games, tying for the team lead in scoring, helping the Canucks win their first AJHL championship in 25 years.

He was named to the AJHL's All-Rookie 1st Team as well as a finalist for AJHL Rookie of the Year.

Garland also won a gold medal with Team Canada West at the World Junior A Challenge last season.

After being drafted in 2021 Garland spent the 2021-22 season with Delta's U17 Prep team alongside current Americans forward Jordan Gavin. In 20 games Garland recorded 35 points (15-20-35) before exploding during the CSSHL playoffs with 13 points (4-9-13) in just five games to help Delta win the U17 championship.

