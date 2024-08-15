Americans Acquire Austin Zemlack from Victoria Royals

Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory announced today the team has acquired 2005-born defenseman Austin Zemlak from the Victoria Royals in exchange for 2005-born forward Deagan McMillan, a 2026 7th-round pick and a 2028 4th-round pick.

"We'd like to wish Deagan all the best in Victoria and thank him for his time in Tri-City," said Tory. "In Austin we're receiving a top four defenseman who plays with poise, skill and grit. Austin adds depth to our blueline and is a big addition to our team as we reshape our identity going forward."

Zemlak, from Fort McMurray, Alberta, was drafted ninth overall in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft by the Royals and has played in 147 career games recording 33 points (10-23-33).

He's coming off a career year with Victoria in which he scored six goals and added 16 assists in 50 games.

McMillan was drafted 25th overall in 2020 by Tri-City and posted 90 points (36-54-90) in 170 games.

