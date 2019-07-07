Rox Win Third Straight, Secure Series

After a shutout win last night, Grand Junction took its third straight from Orem on Sunday with a 6-3 victory at UCCU Ballpark.

Both teams carried their offensive struggles through the fifth inning until the Rockies jumped out first with RBI singles from Eddy Diaz and Cristopher Navarro to take a 3-0 lead.

Ending 14 consecutive scoreless innings, the Owlz responded in the sixth via a two-run home run by Adrian Rondon but surrendered three insurance runs to GJ over the final three innings.

Yolki Pena scored on an error in the seventh. Owen Taylor scored Christian Koss on a sacrifice fly in the eighth and Navarro recorded his third RBI of the game with a run-scoring single in the ninth to help setup Eric Hepple for his third save of the season and second in two games.

Grand Junction got three scoreless innings from its starter Jared Horn but Cayden Hatcher earned his second win of the season after allowing two runs in four innings. For Orem, it was Clayton Chatham who took the loss in his third start of the year while the bullpen surrendered four runs in 4.2 innings of relief.

Helcris Olivarez will start the series finale tomorrow as the Rockies look for a sweep with Matt Leon making the start for Orem.

