Osprey Win Streak Ends as Late 9th Inning Rally Falls Short

July 7, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula Osprey News Release





BILLINGS, MT - Opening a three-game road stand Saturday night in Billings, a four-game win streak ended for Missoula, falling to Billings, 2-1. The Osprey (11-10) couldn't get enough going offensively against the Mustangs (8-13), striking out a combined eleven times at the plate. Billings LHP Omar Conropo complicated things for the Osprey, tossing 5.2 IP, and only allowing a run on two hits. Conropo struck out five batters, walking only one. RHP Austin Pope recorded his second start for Missoula, struggling on the hill in the first inning. Only recording two outs, Pope gave up the decisive two runs on four hits. RHP Edgar Martinez would finish the first, settling the Mustangs offensively. Martinez got the game through the sixth, not allowing a run on three hits, while striking out five.

LF Tristen Carranza extended his on-base streak to now 19 games, also his tenth-straight with a hit. The Osprey outfielder reached with a leadoff double in the fourth, immediately scoring after from a 1B Spencer Brickhouse RBI- single. Unfortunately, that's all the scoring the Osprey had in nine innings.

Carranza highlighted the Osprey offense, going 2-3, scoring and walking once. Elsewhere, 2B Cam Coursey, 1B Spencer Brickhouse, and DH Francis Martinez all went 1-4.

Missoula looked to make a push in the 9th , when Carranza got a one-out single. Then with two away, Martinez recorded his lone base-hit of the night, and Carranza advanced to third. However, the throw to third was cut off by Mustang shortstop Reyny Reyes, and caught Martinez out to dry, taking too big of a round at first. 1B Leonardo Seminati tagged Martinez out, ending the game.

This was the fourth one-run ballgame for the Osprey since the start of the month of July, falling in defeat for just the second time.

The Osprey look to pick themselves up on what's been a strong start to July tomorrow, Sunday, with first pitch of game two starting at 1:05pm. The series will wrap up Monday night, starting at 6:35pm.

The following home stand begins on July 10 with eight games in eight days, when Orem comes to Missoula for the only time in 2019. A four-game showdown will proceed vs Ogden. A fun weekend will kick off with a Stadium Happy Hour on Thursday, a Jack's Pub Friday Night Party, and our first Timberjacks Saturday of the 2019 season.

All Osprey game tickets can be purchased at the MSO Hub Box Office, located at 140 North Higgins in Downtown Missoula, online at MissoulaOsprey.com and by phone (406) 543-3300.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.