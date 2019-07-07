Raptors Cruise with 11-Run Third

OGDEN, UT - A day after scuffling at the plate with only one hit with runners in scoring position, the Ogden Raptors bounced back with a vengeance to clinch the five-game home series with the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

Ogden's bats exploded in the third for 11 runs and the Raptors put it in cruise control afterward for a 19-8 win over the Vibes.

Entering the third, the hosts had a 6-0 lead. Andrew Shaps led off with a single and Sam McWilliams drew a one-out walk to bring up Andy Pages. Pages launched a moonshot to left that cleared the wall inside the foul pole, his seventh home run of the season, to make it 9-0. The Vibes made a pitching change and the reliever walked three straight, picked up a strikeout for the second out, and then walked three more to force in three runs. McWilliams faced another new pitcher and hammered the first pitch into left field for a two-run single and 14-run advantage. Pages was pegged by the first pitch he saw in his second plate appearance of the frame to load the bases again, and Joe Vranesh put the finishing touches on with a bases-clearing double.

The 11 runs in the inning were the most put up in a frame by the Raptors since July 18, 2017, against the Helena Brewers - Rocky Mountain's predecessor - when Ogden also scored 11.

Ogden got on the board in the first when Vranesh singled, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Justin Yurchak's double. In the second, Jeremy Arocho and McWilliams took consecutive walks, and Pages singled to left for an RBI. Vranesh reached on an error to knock in one, and Yurchak's second RBI double of the game plated the third run of the frame. With two out, Tre Todd knocked a single through the right side for two more runs and the six-run lead entering the third.

Melvin Jimenez pitched well in a spot start, striking out six over two and two-thirds innings while allowing one hit and no runs. The Vibes got three back in the fourth after the long bottom of the third, and the visitors added two in the fifth and three in the sixth.

The Raptors picked up their final runs on a pair of sacrifice flies in the fifth inning.

The win keeps Ogden four games ahead of Grand Junction with 16 to play in the first half. The finale of the five-game series with Rocky Mountain is Monday night at 7:00. It's another Mini-Monday, with the first 500 fans through the gates receiving a mini bobblehead doll of former Raptor Ross Stripling, presented by Ace Hardware. They will also give away a Traeger grill!

