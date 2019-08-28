Rox Win Extra-Inning Nail-Biter

Grand Junction won their fourth straight game on Tuesday and defeated the Owlz 10-8 to secure the season series at UCCU Ballpark.

The first inning was marked by the Rockies' first grand slam of the year as Colin Simpson launched his sixteenth home run of the season to bust his club out to the 4-0 lead.

In the second, Jose Reyes got Orem on the board with a homer of his own, a solo shot in his Pioneer League debut that cut the Junction lead to 4-1.

Both teams would strike again in the sixth inning as Simpson's sac-fly paired with Bladimir Restituyo's RBI single brought in runs for the Rox while knocks from D'Shawn Knowles and Jose Reyes for the Owlz made the score 6-3 still favoring GJ.

However, in the late innings, Orem scored three unanswered runs including an RBI triple from Cristian Gomez for one in the bottom of the ninth that blew a Gavin Hollowell save and sent the game to extras tied at 6-6.

In the top of the tenth, Grand Junction used a pair of Owlz errors and three wild pitches to grab four runs-enough to stave off a two-run bomb from Caleb Scires in the bottom of the frame that made the final 10-8.

Despite the blown save, Gavin Hollowed earned the win by pitching the ninth and the tenth for a new season-high while for Orem, Darrien Williams got the loss despite not allowing a hit.

In the midst of their playoff push, the Rockies will battle Ogden in the first of a three-game series tomorrow behind the arm of Anderson Amarista.

