Osprey Snap Mustangs' Win Streak with 7-4 Comeback Win

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Billings Mustangs (21-8, 36-31) had their five-game winning streak snapped by the Missoula Osprey (16-13, 36-31) on Wednesday as Missoula overcame a late deficit to win 7-4 at Ogren Park Allegiance Field.

The Mustangs jumped out to a 2-0 lead with runs in the first and second. Quin Cotton walked to lead off the game, his team-high 30th walk of the season, and scored later in the inning on a fielder's choice grounder to short. Cotton then drove in a run in the second when he lined a single to left to score Valentin Martinez. Quin finished the game 3-for-4 with a double, two runs, an RBI and a walk.

Missoula then rattled off runs in three consecutive innings between the second and fourth to take their first of two leads on Wednesday. Spencer Brickhouse hit solo home runs in both the second and fourth in his 2-for-4 performance. Brickhouse had just four home runs through his first 56 games before the multi-homer performance.

Miguel Medrano went six complete innings in the start for Billings, allowing three runs on just three hits, walking one and striking out seven. He has struck out 17 batters over his last two starts.

Leading 4-3 going to the bottom of the eighth inning, the Mustangs were unable to hold the lead. Missoula scored four runs in the inning on three hits, two errors and a walk to take a three-run lead. Axel Andueza and Cesar Garcia each delivered RBI singles in the inning.

The Mustangs' lead in the North Division is now at five games over the Osprey with nine left to play in the regular season with five of those games to be played against Missoula. Both teams are still in search of a second-half playoff spot.

The Mustangs and Osprey will face off in the finale of their three-game series Thursday, Aug. 29. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. MDT at Ogren Park Allegiance Field.

