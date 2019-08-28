Three Former O's Named to Arizona Fall League Rosters

For immediate release - Wednesday morning the Arizona Fall League announced their preliminary rosters for the 6-week league which has helped prospects take the next step to increase their value, and often become elite level big leaguers. The six teams, comprised of prospects from all 30 organizations, feature 20 of MLB.com's "Top 100 Prospects" and already more than 100 members of team's "Top 30" lists. Three former Osprey have earned the right to be named among the game's top prospects as they prepare to compete in the AFL - Pitcher, Cody Reed (2014) Shortstop, Geraldo Perdomo (2018) and Infielder, Jose Caballero (2017).

More than 2,900 former Fall Leaguers have advanced to the big leagues, including Hall of Famers Roy Halladay and Mike Piazza as well as future Cooperstown locks Derek Jeter and Albert Pujols. The AFL has produced 296 All-Stars, 19 Most Valuable Players (including both 2018 honorees, Mookie Betts and Christian Yelich), 6 Cy Young Award winners and 30 Rookies of the Year. Gleyber Torres (2016) and Ronald Acuna (2017) won AFL MVP awards before starring in the big leagues, and other recent Fall League standouts include Pete Alonso, Cody Bellinger, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Victor Robles.

