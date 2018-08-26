Rox Roll to Win over Chukars

August 26, 2018 - Pioneer League (PL) - Grand Junction Rockies News Release





Javier Guevara finished with three hits and three RBI as the Grand Junction Rockies beat the Idaho Falls Chukars 9-5 Saturday night at Suplizio Field.

Guevara's 3-hit night comes after a road trip that saw him go 1-for-21, and his second inning double put the Rockies on top, but the Chukars scored in the third and took the lead with a two run fourth inning, but the Rockies got the game tied in the bottom of the inning when Guevara followed Daniel Montano's RBI triple with an RBI, though the game didn't stay tied for long.

Jose Caraballo hit a solo homer on the first pitch of the fifth inning, but the Rockies responded by taking advantage of two Chukars errors and scored four unearned runs in the bottom of the fifth, all with two out to regain the lead. Montano and Guevara capped the inning with back-to-back RBI doubles, and in the sixth, with Will Golsan on base, Hunter Stovall hit his eighth home run of the season to make it 9-4.

Alejandro Mejia gave up four runs in four innings, and after Will Tribucher tossed two scoreless innings, the Chukars scored an unearned run off Jake Bird in the seventh. Rayne Supple closed the game out by keeping the Chukars off the board in the eighth and ninth innings. Tribucher earned the win to improve to 3-2.

The win ups the Rockies record to 17-10 in the second half, 37-28 overall. They remain 1.5 games up on Ogden for first place in the division with 11 games to play.

Nate Eaton finished with four hits for Idaho Falls.

The Rockies and Chukars will play game two of their four-game series against the Chukars Sunday afternoon. The first pitch from Suplizio Field is set for 5:00.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 26, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.