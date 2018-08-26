Osprey Score Late to Drop Voyagers

Great Falls, MT - The Voyagers took a four-run lead into the fifth before Missoula scored in three consecutive innings to level the series with a 6-5 comeback victory Sunday afternoon at Centene Stadium.

Great Falls (31-34, 9-18) fell to 6-9 in the season series with Missoula. The Voyagers are now 20-14 at home, and 5-2 at home against the Osprey. Missoula (34-31, 15-12) improved to 14-20 on the road.

The Voyagers opened the scoring with a two-run first. Romy Gonzalez led off the home half with a solo home run blasted deep to left for his ninth of the season. It was Gonzalez's fifth homer in his last six games played. With one out, Bryce Bush reached base with a double up the left field line that pushed his hitting streak to 13. Bush later scored on a two-out triple to right-center by Amado Nunez that made it 2-0.

After a solo home run leading off the second for Zac Almond cut the lead to 2-1, Great Falls scored two more in the bottom of the third. Lenyn Sosa singled to right-center. With two outs, Logan Sowers drove in Sosa with a double deep to center. Amado Nunez followed with an RBI double to left that brought in Sowers for a 4-1 lead. The Voyagers plated another run in the fourth for a 5-1 cushion.

Missoula started its comeback with a single mark in the fifth on a Brandon Leyton RBI single. In the sixth, Joe Robbins posted a two-out RBI double and David Sanchez closed the gap to one with an RBI triple. The Osprey surged ahead for good with two more runs in the seventh. Leyton led off with a double to left. Buddy Kennedy singled with one out. Zac Almond tied the game with an RBI single to left. A two-out single to right from Nick Dalesandro gave Missoula a 6-5 lead.

The Osprey outhit the Voyagers 14-to-13. Six Missoula batters recorded two-hit games. Zac Almond went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs. Joe Robbins had two hits with one RBI and two runs. Five Great Falls players registered two hits. Romy Gonzalez and Amado Nunez each drove in two.

On the mound, Jake Polancic picked up the win in relief. Polanic (2-0) went two-thirds of an inning and gave up two hits but struck out two. Lane Ramsey suffered the loss. Ramsey (3-3) worked two-and-a-third in relief and allowed two earned runs on six hits with two strikeouts. Bryan Menendez notched his eighth save with one hit and one strikeout in the ninth. Great Falls closes out its three-game series against Missoula with the rubber match Monday night. First pitch at Centene Stadium is scheduled for 7 o'clock. Gates open at 6. For 2018 ticketing and promotional information, call 406-452-5311 or visit www.gfvoyagers.com.

