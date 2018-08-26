Four-Run Frame Lifts Voyagers over Missoula

Great Falls, MT - The Voyagers scored four times in the second inning and the pitching staff did not walk a single batter in a 6-3 series-opening victory against Missoula Saturday night at Centene Stadium.

Great Falls (31-33, 9-17) improved to 6-8 in the season series with Missoula. The Voyagers are now 20-13 at home, and 5-1 at home against the Osprey. Great Falls ended a four-game losing streak to Missoula. The Osprey (33-31, 14-12) have lost two straight and dropped to 13-20 on the road.

The Voyagers seized control of the game with four extra-base hits in the second inning alone as eight men came to the plate. Logan Sowers led off with a line drive double into the left field corner. With one out, Ryan Fitzpatrick smashed his second homer in as many games with a two-run blast deep to left. It was Fitzpatrick's fourth dinger of the season. Maiker Feliz followed with a double to the wall in right-center. A two-out run scoring double by Travis Moniot into right-center made it 3-0. Romy Gonzalez finished the inning with an RBI single lined into left.

The Osprey scored single runs in back-to-back innings that cut the Great Falls lead to 4-2. Leading off the third, Jesus Munoz singled to right. Munoz scored on an RBI double from Blaze Alexander. In the fourth, Eddie Hernandez reached on an infield single and later scored on a pitcher's throwing error.

Great Falls extended the lead to 5-2 after Micah Coffey roped a double up the left field line. Travis Moniot then laid down an RBI bunt single up the third base line that brought Coffey home from second. Coffey raced around third after the catcher fielded the bunt and threw late to first.

Both sides scored a run in the seventh. Nick Dalesandro led off the top half with a base hit to right for Missoula. A two-out RBI double off the wall in left by Blaze Alexander trimmed the lead to 5-3. The Voyagers pushed the lead back to three in the home half with a Romy Gonzalez solo home run that sailed into the left field corner bullpen. It was Gonzalez's eighth homer of the season.

Each team racked up 10 base hits. Romy Gonzalez, Logan Sowers, and Travis Moniot all posted two-hit games. Gonzalez and Moniot both drove in two runs. The Voyagers collected six doubles in the game. Blaze Alexander went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs for Missoula.

On the mound, Missoula pitchers struck out a season-high 15 batters. Great Falls hurlers struck out 11. Vince Arobio posted the win in relief. Arobio (2-6) worked two innings and gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits with four strikeouts. Deyni Olivero took the loss. Olivero (4-4) lasted just one-and-two-thirds and allowed four earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts. Nick Johnson earned his fourth save of the season with two strikeouts over two clean innings.

Great Falls plays game two of three against Missoula Sunday afternoon. First pitch at Centene Stadium is scheduled for 4 o'clock. Gates open at 3. For 2018 ticketing and promotional information, call 406-452-5311 or visit www.gfvoyagers.com.

