Offense Erupts in 13-3 Win over Brewers

BILLINGS, Montana - The Billings Mustangs (18-10, 33-33) sealed the series win over the Helena Brewers (14-14, 31-35) with a 13-3 victory on Sunday at Dehler Park.

An early rain delay put a hold on the game just as the Mustangs' offense was creating some momentum. Five consecutive hits to score three runs began the bottom of the third inning before a rain delay paused the game for 53 minutes.

On the return to action, the Mustangs picked right back up where they left off. After Juan Martinez was walked to load the bases, Leonardo Seminati hit a grand slam to left for his first home run with the team. It was the third grand slam of the year for the Mustangs, their most in a season since 2008. The third inning would turn into a seven-hit, seven-run frame.

James Marinan went three shutout innings in the start before he would be forced out early by the delay. He would strike out four and allow three hits.

Helena got their first run of the day in the fourth with a solo home run from David Fry. It was Fry's team-best 12th home run of the season. He is now tied for second in the Pioneer League in homers.

The game was put away when the Mustangs scored five runs over the sixth and seventh. Dylan Harris doubled in two and Drew Mount singled in another in that time. Mount went 4-for-5 with three RBI, pulling him within one of the league lead in runs batted in.

The Mustangs tallied a season-high 20 hits in the game with six multi-hit performances from their lineup. It was the largest win of the year at 10 runs.

The Mustangs now take off on their final road trip of the 2018 regular season for a seven-game swing. They open Tuesday with game one of a four-game set in Missoula against the Osprey. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

