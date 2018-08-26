Chiu Carries Raptors over Owlz

OREM, UT - So far in 2018, the Ogden Raptors have often seen their best performers get moved up the ladder for a tougher challenge.

Despite this, the team continues to succeed - and Saturday night in Orem they were helped to a victory by a player who started in Single-A.

Marcus Chiu, who spent much of the season with Great Lakes but is with Ogden on a rehab assignment, drove in five runs on a single and triple as the Raptors held off the Owlz, 8-5, to win the second game in the four-game set.

It was the third-consecutive win for Ogden, after taking care of Great Falls on Thursday and crushing Orem on Friday.

When Chiu stepped up in the first, the Raptors already held a 1-0 lead. Jeremy Arocho and Kenneth Betancourt reached to start the game, and Matt Cogen cashed in with a double to right field to score Arocho. Chiu, with runners on second and third, singled up the middle to drive in both and make it 3-0.

Later, the Raptors loaded the bases to start the fifth on a pair of walks and an error, and Chiu launched a drive that fell on the warning track in right-center to clear the bases as he sprinted to third. He would score later in the inning on a double play to put Ogden up, 7-2.

Kevin Malisheski didn't have his best stuff but worked into the fifth inning. In the first he allowed a leadoff double and put the runner on third base with a wild pitch. A pair of strikeouts and a groundout to first stranded that runner, however.

In the second, David Clawson singled to lead off. Malisheski was ahead of Justin Jones and appeared to get a strikeout, but a balk was called to put Clawson on second and nullify the whiff. Jones then lined the next pitch into left-center for a hit, scoring Clawson. Johan Sala laid down a bunt single and Chiu's throw sailed past first base to plate Jones, with Sala going to third.

Again, though, Malisheski was able to bear down with a runner on third and no one out. He induced pop outs from the next three hitters to strand the runner and keep the Raptors in the lead.

Malisheski made it into the fifth, when he allowed a double and home run to make the score 7-4. He was able to strike out D'Shawn Knowles, who homered twice on Friday, to end his outing on a high note.

The Raptors added one in the seventh when Jon Littell doubled in Betancourt, who opened the frame with a single.

Orem scored an unearned run in the eighth for the final tally.

The Raptors came up big on defense with doubles plays in the sixth and seventh. In the sixth, the Owlz had two on with one out when Niko Hulsizer made a diving catch of a line drive in right field and threw in to double the runner off second. The seventh inning twin killing was more routine, a 4-6-3 double play after a leadoff walk.

After an off day Sunday, the two teams resume hostilities at the Home of the Owlz at 6:35 Monday night.

