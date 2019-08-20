Rox Held to Two Hits in Blowout Loss

Grand Junction hit the 30-loss mark on Monday as Orem dismantled the Rockies 12-1 at Suplizio Field.

After being unable to convert on a leadoff triple by Bladimir Restituyo in the bottom of the first, the Rox were able to manufacture a run and a 1-0 lead via a sacrifice fly from Todd Isaacs in the second.

However, it was all Owlz from there on as in the very next inning Will Wilson crossed the plate on a wild pitch and tied the game at one before Brandon White's two-run single gave Orem the 3-1 lead.

After Helcris Olivarez lasted just three innings, the Rockies' bullpen was hit hard in the middle frames as Trysten Barlow and Boby Johnson combined to allow six runs over three innings en route to the Owlz 7-1 lead entering the seventh.

In the eighth, the visitors added three more against Zach Guth who made it just one third of an inning and walked four to balloon the lead to 12-1.

Emilker Guzman, in his fourth start against GJ, earned the win along with a new season-high of seven strikeouts as Olivarez fell to 2-4 after being tagged with the loss.

Junction will toss Mike Ruff in the season finale tomorrow against Orem's Stiward Aquino as the Rox will look to salvage a series split.

