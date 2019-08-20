Osprey Series vs. Chukars Moved to Idaho Falls

The Pioneer League has ruled that the Osprey series against the Idaho Falls Chukars must be moved to Idaho Falls due to the condition of the playing surface at Ogren Park Allegiance Field. This results in a complete loss of the Osprey's six game homestand scheduled from Friday, August 16th to Wednesday, August 21st. After another long day of working on the field, the Osprey and their contractors could not get the field condition to meet the safety standards of Major League Baseball.

"The deep centerfield area that was underneath the staging for the concert is still our problem area. It is too soft for players to run through and make a play without fear of injury," explained Matt Ellis Osprey Vice President. "We have not been able to get approval from the Major League teams to play on the surface. The Pioneer League has ruled that we play the remaining two games of this homestand in Idaho Falls so we are 100% sure the field can be playable for our last homestand. We will honor their wishes. We thank our fans for their support and patience. We will be playing baseball in Missoula beginning on Tuesday, August 27th and ask our fans to come out and support our team for the final regular season homestand."

After the series in Idaho Falls on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Osprey will continue on their regularly scheduled road trip to Great Falls on Thursday through Sunday. The Osprey and Voyagers play a single game on Thursday, August 22nd, a doubleheader on Friday, August 23rd, a single game on Saturday, August 24th, and a doubleheader on Sunday, August 25th. Fans can follow the Osprey on ESPN Missoula 102.9 FM for all the action during this road trip. The voice of the Osprey Chris Jared will call the action.

After an off day on Monday, August 26th, the Osprey will conclude their regular season home schedule with a 5 game homestand Monday, August 27th through Saturday, August 31st.

Tickets for all remaining Osprey games can be purchased at the MSO Hub Box Office, located at 140 North Higgins in Downtown Missoula, online at MissoulaOsprey.com and by phone (406) 543-3300.

