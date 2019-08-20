Osprey Take Both in Great Falls

August 20, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula Osprey News Release





GREAT FALLS, MT - The Missoula Osprey (31-26, 11-8) swept the Great Falls Voyagers (23-32, 8- 10), 4-1 and 1-0, on Monday night at Centene Stadium. Osprey pitchers dominated, combining for 18 strikeouts in the two contests, only allowing one run in the games combined.

RHP Dustin Lacaze (W, 3-0) controlled the first game for the O's, allowing one run on three hits, walking none and striking out four. Fellow right-handers Nick Marchese and Mitchell Stumpo (S, 2) both allowed no runs on no hits, striking out two for the final two innings.

Centerfielder Kevin Watson led the Osprey in the first game with a double and triple. Jose Reyes knocked his second home-run in his last three games, ending 1-3 with an RBI.

Second-baseman Nick Grande clubbed his first professional home-run of his career, scoring two. The second contest saw more of the same, in terms of pitching, but lacked the Osprey scoring until the finish. Neither team found the scoreboard until the O's walked it off in the 8th.

Josh McMinn tossed a solid five innings, allowing no runs on two hits, striking out five. Jhonny Valdez (W, 1-0) threw the final three, striking out five on no runs and one hit.

In the bottom of the 8th, and Carson Maxwell beginning at 2nd , Jose Reyes put the ball in play to Voyagers' 3B Luis Curbelo, who sailed the throw to first. Maxwell scored from 2nd, ending it in the 8th.

The doubleheader sweep on Monday draws Missoula three games out of first from Billings. The Osprey wins over Great Falls made them winners in 12 of 14 on the year against Great Falls. Originally scheduled for Ogren Park, a two-game series will take place in Idaho Falls, starting Tuesday night at 7:15 at Melaleuca Field.

All Osprey game tickets can be purchased at the MSO Hub Box Office, located at 140 North Higgins in Downtown Missoula, online at MissoulaOsprey.com and by phone (406) 543-3300.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.