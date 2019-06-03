Rox Battle into Extra Innings, Fall Just Short in Duluth

June 3, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release





Duluth, MN - Garrett Delano (Brown) finished with three hits and scored two runs but St. Cloud (2-5) dropped an 11-inning game to Duluth (5-2) at Wade Stadium by a score of 7-6. Justin Simanek (Southeastern Louisiana) was strong on the mound in the start, giving up one run in 5.1 innings of work in his season debut.

The Rox broke the scoreless tie in the top of the fourth inning when Zack Elliott (Minnesota) hit a ground ball up the middle that scored Delano from third base.

St. Cloud would extend their lead to 3-0 in the top of the sixth inning after Brady Harlan (Oklahoma) hit an RBI single and Dustin Wilcox (Minot State) blasted an RBI double to left field.

Delano would tack on an extra run for the Rox in the top of the seventh inning with an RBI single hit up the middle.

Tied 4-4 entering extra innings, St. Cloud would experience the new ITB format for the first time with the last batter in the last inning being automatically placed on second base. They would quickly score Jordan Barth from third base on a sac-fly hit to left field from Harlan. Duluth would score one run in the bottom of the tenth inning to tie the game at 5-5.

The Rox would respond in the top of the eleventh inning, finding another way to score. Gus Steiger (South Dakota State) scored from third base after Ben Carew grounded into fielder's choice to go ahead 6-5. However, Duluth would plate two runs in the bottom of the eleventh inning to win 7-6.

Gus Radel (Minnesota), Taylor Lepard (USC Upstate) and Joey Stock (St. Johns) all saw action out of the bullpen for the Rox.

St. Cloud will be back at home on Tuesday with a 7:05 first pitch as they take on Duluth in the series finale. It's Poster Schedule Giveaway Night presented by McDonald's Meats to the first 1,500 fans. Fans can also receive a certificate for a free taco from Taco John's.

All single games tickets - including to the home opener - can be purchased now in person at the Rox Ticket Office located at the Municipal Athletic Complex, by calling the Rox Ticket office at 320-240-9798 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or 24 hours a day by visiting www.stcloudrox.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.