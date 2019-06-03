Bucks Battle Falls Short in 7-5 Loss to Mankato

Despite a hard-fought battle, the Waterloo Bucks (4-3) fell to the Mankato MoonDogs (3-4) by a 7-5 final on Monday night. The Bucks led 4-3 at one point despite falling behind 3-0 after the top of the first.

Caleb LittleJim went 2-4 with a double, a two-run first-inning home run and three RBI. Mike Nyisztor (2-5, 2 R), Blake Berry (2-5, RBI) and Matt Campos (2-4, 2B, RBI, SB) each added multi-hit games.

Alec Holcomb starred in relief for the Bucks with 2.2 scoreless innings, striking out four.

Waterloo and Mankato wrap up their two-game series tomorrow at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

