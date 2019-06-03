Bucks Battle Falls Short in 7-5 Loss to Mankato
June 3, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release
Despite a hard-fought battle, the Waterloo Bucks (4-3) fell to the Mankato MoonDogs (3-4) by a 7-5 final on Monday night. The Bucks led 4-3 at one point despite falling behind 3-0 after the top of the first.
Caleb LittleJim went 2-4 with a double, a two-run first-inning home run and three RBI. Mike Nyisztor (2-5, 2 R), Blake Berry (2-5, RBI) and Matt Campos (2-4, 2B, RBI, SB) each added multi-hit games.
Alec Holcomb starred in relief for the Bucks with 2.2 scoreless innings, striking out four.
Waterloo and Mankato wrap up their two-game series tomorrow at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 3, 2019
- Bucks Battle Falls Short in 7-5 Loss to Mankato - Waterloo Bucks
- Former Rox Player Michael Busch Taken with 31st Pick of MLB Draft - St. Cloud Rox
- Mallards Defeat Chinooks for Best Start in Franchise History - Madison Mallards
- Bombers Drop First of Two to Kokomo Despite Eight Hits - Battle Creek Bombers
- Booyah Rally Falls Short on the Road at Fond du Lac - Green Bay Booyah
- Rox Battle into Extra Innings, Fall Just Short in Duluth - St. Cloud Rox
- Duluth Huskies Win 7-6 in Eleven-Inning Thriller - Duluth Huskies
- Rafters Return Home for Division Showdown - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Mallards Return to the Duck Pond with a Perfect Record - Madison Mallards
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.