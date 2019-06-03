Mallards Defeat Chinooks for Best Start in Franchise History

June 3, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release





Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (7-0) defeated the Lakeshore Chinooks (1-6) at the Duck Pond 5-1 for their seventh consecutive win. This is the first time in franchise history the Mallards have obtained seven straight wins to open the season.

The Mallards started off hot in the bottom of the first, putting batters on base with a walk and two singles to grab a quick 1-0 lead.

However, it was another explosive inning late in the game was crucial for the Mallards success. The bottom of the seventh inning began with two free passes to put men on first and second. Justin Wiley (Alabama-Birmingham) came in clutch with a bunt to load the bases with no outs. The Chinooks starting pitcher Brandon Komar (Madison College) helped the Mallards achieve a 2-0 lead after walking E.J. Ranel (Lenoir- Rhyne). Ranel earned his seventh RBI, followed by two more runs scored on a sac fly from Ben Anderson (Georgia) to bring the score up 4-0.

The Chinooks responded in the top of the eighth with a run to make the game 4-1, but that was no match for the Mallards offense. Scoring one more in the eighth, the Mallards achieved a 5-1 lead to stop the Chinooks.

Turning Point

The bottom of the seventh inning was essential to the Mallards victory. Scoring three runs to give the Mallards a 4-0 lead going into the eighth, the Chinooks were able to overcome the 3 run deficit. The game marks the sixth straight loss for the Chinooks.

Top Mallards

- Starting pitcher Lowell Schipper (Richmond) powered through five innings, earning four strikeouts and the win.

- Ben Anderson hit a triple, the first for a Mallard this season.

- E.J. Ranel earned his seventh RBI after being walked in the seventh.

Next Up

The Mallards and Chinooks close out their series tomorrow night at Kapco Park in Mequon, Wisconsin. First pitch is scheduled for 11:35 a.m. Make sure to catch every Mallards game on The Zone, 1670 AM and 96.7 FM.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.