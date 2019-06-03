Former Rox Player Michael Busch Taken with 31st Pick of MLB Draft

June 3, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release





St. Cloud, MN - With the 31st overall pick in the 2019 Major League Baseball amateur draft, the Los Angeles Dodgers selected former St. Cloud Rox and University of North Carolina infielder Michael Busch.

Busch is the second Rox player to be taken in the first round of the draft, following Will Craig who was drafted 22nd overall in 2016.

Busch spent time with the Rox during the 2017 Northwoods League championship season, playing in 49 games. He hit .291 with 23 extra base hits, including a team high 17 doubles and driving in 28 runs.

With the University of North Carolina this season Busch is hitting .290 with a team high 16 home runs and 14 doubles along with 57 runs batted in. The Tar Heels will be playing in the NCAA Super Regionals against Auburn University later this week.

The Northwoods League has had 218 former players appear at the major league level, including a league-best 28 from St. Cloud.

