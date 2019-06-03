Mallards Return to the Duck Pond with a Perfect Record

Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards won another game in thrilling fashion on Sunday, defeating the Wisconsin Woodchucks 4-3 at Athletic Park. This win gives the Mallards a perfect 6-0 start to the 2019 season.

Drew Williams (San Jose State) was the hero late in the game for the Mallards. His RBI single in the top of the seventh tied the game at three. In the ninth, Williams slammed a double to give Madison a 4-3 lead.

The Woodchucks responded by loading the bases in the bottom of the ninth with two outs. A few pitches later, the Woodchucks hit a ground ball to second base to end the game on a fielder's choice and give Madison the victory.

Tonight, the Mallards return to the Duck Pond to compete against the Lakeshore Chinooks for game one of a two game series. The Chinooks are currently in last place of the Great Lakes West division with a 1-5 record.

Slated as the starting pitcher for the Mallards is Lowell Schipper (University of Richmond), making his second start of the season. During his last outing on May 29, he managed to work through four innings, earning seven strikeouts and a 2.25 ERA.

Tonight's first pitch is scheduled for 6:05. An appearance will be made by Caricature artist Bill Begos. Tickets are available at mallardsbaseball.com. Also, follow @MadisonMallards on Twitter for in-game updates and check back after the ballgame for a complete recap.

