Booyah Rally Falls Short on the Road at Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac needed every one of their six runs to preserve a victory at home against Green Bay.

Nick Riggle was handed the loss on the day, going 3.2 innings and giving up three earned runs. In relief, Logan Lee threw an inning and a third, also giving up three earned runs for the Booyah.

At bat in the sixth inning, Green Bay sent nine batters to the plate, scoring three runs off of two hits. Mike Ferri collected an RBI on a bases loaded walk, and Chase Hanson brought in two runners on a single into right field.

In the eighth with Green Bay trailing 6-3, Zach Raabe picked up an RBI on a single, plating Hanson and cutting the lead to two. Then later, Jacob Buchberger walked and on a passed ball, Raabe came around to score. Joe Mason flew out to center field with Buchberger on second base, ending the threat in the 8th and sealing Green Bay's fate.

The Booyah return to action tomorrow with tall, lengthy, lefty Jack Mahoney on the mound. In his first start, Mahoney threw five innings, striking out eight and giving Green Bay its first win of the summer. Mahoney and the Booyah take on the Dock Spiders starting at 6:35 p.m. in Capital Credit Union Park.

