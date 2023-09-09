Round Rock Takes Down El Paso in 10 Innings

The El Paso Chihuahuas scored a run in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie Friday night's game with the Round Rock Express, but lost in extra innings 7-3. The Chihuahuas have won three of the first five games of the six-game series.

The Chihuahuas had a bullpen game and got three scoreless innings from starter Jose Espada. El Paso right fielder Tirso Ornelas went 3-for-4 with a double. San Diego Padres player Ji Man Choi went 0-for-3 in his third MLB Injury Rehab game with El Paso. Nick Hernandez and Jake Sanchez both pitched scoreless outings out of the Chihuahuas' bullpen.

Round Rock turned four double plays in the first four innings Saturday. The four double plays tied the most the Chihuahuas have hit into in a game this season. The Chihuahuas are now 4-5 in extra-inning games, while Round Rock is 7-3.

Box Score: Gameday: Express 7, Chihuahuas 3 Final Score (09/09/2023) (milb.com)

Team Records: Round Rock (37-25, 81-55), El Paso (28-34, 60-77)

Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Round Rock TBD vs. El Paso RHP Anderson Espinoza (6-7, 6.48). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

