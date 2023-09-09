Reno Surrenders 14 Runs in Matinee Loss at Albuquerque

September 9, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Reno Aces (34-28, 78-59) had trouble stopping the Albuquerque Isotopes (33-29, 60-77) in Saturday's 14-7 loss at Isotopes Park.

The Isotopes blitzed the Aces with four runs in the bottom of the first, setting the tone for an afternoon filled with offense. Jake McCarthy struck back with a two-run homer as part of a three-run third, including Adrian Del Castillo's RBI single. McCarthy is delivering an incredible encore after winning the PCL's Player of the Week award.

Blaze Alexander was highly productive with three hits. Alexander drove in a run in the fifth as the Aces attempted to charge from behind. Tristin English scored two with a majestic homer in the seventh, his 13th of the season. Alexander, Diego Castillo, and Phillip Evans each tallied multi-hit games.

Albuquerque played to the friendly offensive confines of its home park throughout the day. The Isotopes smacked a gaudy 23 hits and went 11-for-25 with runners in scoring position. The Aces will get one last shot at a road series win Sunday afternoon at 12:35 p.m. PT from Isotopes Park.

Aces Notables:

- Blaze Alexander: 3-for-5, RBI

- Diego Castillo: 2-for-4, 2B, BB

- Tristin English: 1-for-5, HR, RBI

- Phillip Evans: 2-for-5

- Jake McCarthy: 1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI

Following their series in Albuquerque, the Aces will return home for their final six-game series of the season with the Salt Lake Bees, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. The set begins Tuesday, September 12th at 6:35 p.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.