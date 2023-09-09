Late Homer Not Enough for Sacramento on Saturday

September 9, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







SUMMERLIN, Nev. - The Sacramento River Cats could not keep up with the early and often scoring by the Las Vegas Aviators in game five, as Sacramento wound up on the opposite side of an 8-5 decision on Saturday despite a late three-run homer by Trenton Brooks.

A leadoff walk for the Aviators (71-65) came around to score in the home half of the first on an RBI groundout, while the River Cats (60-76) countered with an RBI single from Brett Wisely. Scoring on the play was Bryce Johnson, who was hit by a pitch and then stole second to reach scoring position.

Quickly Las Vegas pulled in front again, plating a run on consecutive hits with the first a double from Conner Capel before he scored on a Greg Deichmann single through the right side. During the fourth Las Vegas tacked on three more, using an RBI knock from Capel to score the first before Deichman later drove them both in on a homer to right field.

Sacramento briefly countered in the fifth on an RBI groundout by Brooks, but an inning later and the Aviators added two to their lead thanks to an RBI single into left center by Logan Davidson.

Once more the answer was swift, as Sacramento struck for three runs with one swing of the bat by Brooks. Working his way into a hitter's count, the Nevada alum jumped on a 2-1 pitch for a deep homer to right field that had scored both Jakson Reetz and Tyler Fitzgerald. It was the third home run for Brooks in as many games, putting him at a total of 21 dingers for the year.

One final insurance run for Las Vegas came during the seventh, as Darell Hernaiz connected on his own homer with a shot to left on an 0-1 that brought the score to its final of 8-5.

Earning the win was Godley (4-2) after he went 5.0 innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits. It became a true bullpen effort, including Zach Neal who logged a six-out save for his first of the season while allowing a single hit and punching out three. Taking the loss was Mason Black (1-4), who yielded five runs on eight hits with three innings.

Both Wade Meckler and Luis Gonzalez posted two-hit games, both going 2-for-4 while Meckler also tallied a run. For the former that is now four consecutive multi-hit games, while the latter also had a two-bagger with his day.

Sacramento will aim to salvage a series split tomorrow when they take the field of Las Vegas Ballpark to battle Las Vegas at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.