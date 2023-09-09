Dodgers Lose, 4-1

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys built an early four-run lead and prevented the Oklahoma City Dodgers' offense from piecing anything together, leading to a 4-1 defeat for the Dodgers Friday night at Constellation Field. The Space Cowboys (21-40/54-82) scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning, including two-out RBI hits by Bligh Madris and César Salazar. Another two-out RBI knock by Shay Whitcomb in the third inning pushed Sugar Land's lead to 4-0. The Dodgers (32-29/82-52) responded with a run in the fourth inning, following a double by Miguel Vargas and RBI single by Jonny DeLuca. But following DeLuca's single, the teams combined for just one hit for the remainder of the game, and the Dodgers did not advance a runner into scoring position.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers have not won three straight games since Aug. 2-4 at home against Round Rock and have lost following each of their last four sets of consecutive wins...The loss was only the team's second in their last nine games at Sugar Land.

-The OKC offense was limited to one run and five hits and went 1-for-13 with runners on base. The Dodgers collected just one hit over the final five innings, as the Sugar Land pitching staff retired 15 of the final 16 batters as well as 17 of the final 19 batters...During the current series, the Dodgers have scored 14 runs on 20 hits over their two wins, but one run on nine hits in their two losses.

-Miguel Vargas went 1-for-3 with a double and run scored. Over his last six games, Vargas is 9-for-19 with seven walks, reaching base in 16 of 26 plate appearances...Over his last 21 games, Vargas is 29-for-74 (.392) with 15 RBI and 19 walks.

-Jonny DeLuca went 1-for-3 with a RBI and has now hit safely in eight of his last nine games, going 12-for-32 (.375) with six doubles, a triple, two homers and nine RBI. He has also hit safely in five straight games, going 7-for-19 with six RBI.

-The OKC bullpen combined to pitch 5.1 scoreless and hitless innings, with three walks and six strikeouts. James Jones retired all six batters he faced with two strikeouts, while Bryan Hudson retired six of seven batters faced with two strikeouts.

What's Next: The Dodgers look to restart their offense when the face the Space Cowboys at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at Constellation Field. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

