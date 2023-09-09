Morales, Isotopes Wallop Aces, 14-7

September 9, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - On a Saturday with hundreds of college football games going on across the country, the Isotopes put on an offensive performance with numbers typically seen on the gridiron. Jonathan Morales led a 23-hit attack by going 5-for-5, while Coco Montes added four knocks, as the home team boatraced Reno 14-7 for their second consecutive triumph.

With the victory, fourth-place Albuquerque pulls to within 3.5 games of league-leading Round Rock, pending result of the Express contest at El Paso tonight. Reno dropped to 2.5 back, in third place.

Topes Scope:

- Albuquerque's 23 hits tied for their second-most ever in a nine-inning game (June 8, 2006 vs. Memphis). They have recorded 24 on four instances (July 24, 2009 vs. Iowa; Aug. 9, 2011 vs. Salt Lake; May 3, 2012 vs. OKC; Aug. 13, 2017 vs. Fresno).

- The Isotopes scored in double-figures for the first time in 31 contests, dating back to a 10-5 victory over Las Vegas on Aug. 4. It was the first time they accomplished the feat against Reno since Sept. 23, 2021, a 13-5 triumph.

- Today was the sixth time Albuquerque scored 14 or more runs this season and the first since Aug. 2 vs. Las Vegas (19-6).

- The Isotopes did not hit a home run, meaning they recorded their most ever knocks without going deep. It is their most runs without the aid of a long ball since May 1, 2022 vs. Sacramento (16-8 victory).

- Morales notched at least four hits in a game for his fourth time as an Isotope (June 18, 2022 vs. Salt Lake; Sept. 9, 2022 vs. El Paso; July 2, 2023 vs. El Paso). It also marked the third five-hit performance of his professional career, the game earlier this season as well as Aug. 13, 2016 for the Rome Braves. Morales raised his season average from .252 to .263 this afternoon.

- Jimmy Herron finished the afternoon 3-for-5 with three runs scored, marking the 11th time he has recorded three or more hits, and second this series (Sept. 5). Herron has reached base safely in 48 of his last 52 contests, compiling a .349/.463/570 slash line with 15 doubles, a triple, eight homers, 39 RBI, 36 walks and 22 stolen bases in 23 attempts.

- Montes matched his Triple-A best with four hits, done on three previous instances (June 24, 2022 at Las Vegas; April 9, 2023 vs. Salt Lake; July 25, 2023 vs. Sacramento). He is slashing .342/.392/.596 with nine doubles, a triple, six homers and 26 RBI over his last 27 games, with a dozen multi-hit efforts during the stretch.

- Aaron Schunk recorded a pair of hits, including a three-run double in the fifth inning. He is 10-for-31 in September after going just 17-for-89 last month.

- Daniel Montaño was 3-for-5 with three more RBI, extending his hitting streak to 12 games, two off a career-best reached last May 18-June 2 with High-A Spokane and Double-A Hartford. During this stretch, Montaño has gone 16-for-48 with two doubles, three triples, two homers and 11 RBI. He has raised his batting average from .190 entering play on July 30 to .247 today.

- Julio Carreras hit safely for his fourth consecutive contest to begin his Triple-A career, singling home a run to cap a four-run first inning. He is 5-for-14 as an Isotope.

- Michael Toglia was 2-for-6 to extend his on-base streak to 30 games with Albuquerque, dating back to June 9. He has reached an average of two times a contest during the stretch, compiling 32 hits and 27 walks.

- Wynton Bernard tallied his 27th multi-hit game since rejoining the Isotopes lineup on July 1. He finished the afternoon 2-for-6 with a double after going just 4-for-29 over his previous six contests.

- Every Albuquerque starting position player hit safely for the ninth time this season, and first since Aug. 24 at Oklahoma City.

- The Isotopes plated four runs in the opening frame and then five in the fifth, meaning they have scored at least four in an inning 61 times throughout the campaign.

- Kyle Johnston has worked three consecutive scoreless appearances for his first time with Albuquerque, tossing 3.2 innings of two-hit ball in September thus far.

- Today marked just the sixth time the Isotopes have ever played a home afternoon contest on a Saturday. Five of the occasions have been due to a UNM football game later that evening. All-time, Albuquerque is 5-1 in Saturday matinees. Their previous most runs scored before today came in a 13-2 triumph over the Sounds on Aug. 30, 2003.

- Reno starter Peter Solomon relented 11 hits in 3.2 innings, the sixth time an opposing hurler has allowed double-digit knocks and first since Cody Bradford on Aug. 12 at Round Rock (10 in 4.0 IP).

- Tyler Gilbert entered in relief for the Aces, becoming the seventh pitcher who has previously authored a no-hitter in the big leagues to appear at Isotopes Park. He joined Scott Erickson (Oklahoma - 2004), Eric Milton (Albuquerque - 2009), Jonathan Sanchez (Albuquerque - 2013), Philip Humber (Sacramento - 2014), Chris Heston (Sacramento - 2016) and Jered Weaver (El Paso - 2017). Gilbert did not fare nearly as well today, surrendering eight hits and five runs in two-thirds of an inning.

- This series marks the first time Albuquerque has ever won two consecutive games after dropping the first three contests of a six-game set.

On Deck: Albuquerque will look to split the series with Reno on Sunday afternoon. It is a Bark in the Park day, presented by Simparica TRIO & Dasuquin ESM. Dog Bowls will be given to the first 2,000 fans, courtesy of Dr. Greg LoPour (Official Dentist of the Isotopes). Right-handed pitcher Tanner Gordon is slated to start for Albuquerque against Aces southpaw Blake Walston. First pitch is set for 1:35 pm MT.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.