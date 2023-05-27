Round Rock Outslugs Albuquerque, 14-12

May 27, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Trailing by two runs in the ninth inning, the Isotopes loaded the bases with no outs but failed to score a run to lose the game, 14-12, Saturday night at RGCU Field.

Topes Scope: - Yonathan Daza and Coco Montes tallied back-to-back homers in the fourth inning, the fifth back-to-back clouts for the Isotopes this year and first since May 13 (Nolan Jones and Elehuris Montero).

-Both teams recorded double-digit runs for the seventh time this year and the 91st time in club history.

-Albuquerque banged out 16 hits on the night, tied for the third-most in a game in 2023 (seven times).

-The Isotopes belted four homers, tied for the second-most this year (eight times), two behind the season-high of six set on May 3 vs. Sugar Land.

-Montero went 3-for-5 with his 13th homer and two RBI. He has 14 multi-hit games, seven three-hit contests, 13 multi-RBI games and five three-RBI contests. Since his return to the Isotopes on April 25, he the most RBI (38) and homers (13) in all of Triple-A.

-Montes collected three hits, his eighth homer and an RBI. It's his team-leading 24th multi-hit effort and fifth three-hit game of the year. He has a modest five-game hitting streak (.360, 9x25). Montes' 68 hits are the second-most hits in all of MiLB (leader: Ronny Mauricio, 70, Syracuse).

-Daza tallied two hits, two RBI and his second clout of the season. He extended his hitting streak to six games (.379, 11x29). He also collected his eighth multi-hit effort of the year.

-Serven extended his hit streak to nine games (season high) with two hits and a homer, his first clout with the Isotopes this year. During the streak, he is slashing .308/.357/.436 with two doubles, one homer and seven RBI. He has three two-hit games during span.

-In his first game back since being sent back down to Albuquerque, Toglia tallied three hits, a double and a walk. He recorded his 10th multi-hit effort and his third three hit game, fourth this month.

-Cole Tucker returned from the Injured List and went 0-for-5 with one strikeout.

-Trevor Boone went 2-for-5 with three RBI. It was his seventh multi-hit effort and first three RBI game, one shy of his season high set on May 23 vs. Round Rock. Additionally, he has multiple hits in four of his last five games.

-Ryan Rolison tossed 4.0 innings and allowed five runs on six hits, three walks and two homers. He did not factor into the decision in his third rehab start and first with the Isotopes of 2023. It was his first game with Albuquerque since Sept. 30, 2021.

-Josh Rogers relented seven runs on five hits, two walks and two homers over 0.1 innings. The seven runs allowed are the second-most he's surrendered this year. It is also tied for the sixth-most allowed by an Isotopes pitcher in 2023.

-Albuquerque relented seven runs in the top of the sixth, tied for the second-most allowed this year (two times) and one shy of the season high (eight, May 7 vs. Sugar Land).

-The Isotopes offense plated six runs in the fourth frame, tied for the second-most tallies in an inning (fourth time) and one off the season high (7, April 2 at Round Rock)

-Round Rock's Justin Foscue connected on two homers. He's the ninth player to register a multi-homer game against the Isotopes this season and first since Davis Wendzel who accomplished the feat on May 25.

-The Isotopes relented four homers on the night, tied for the third-most this season (five times). Additionally, they allowed 11 extra-base hits, the four-most this season.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Express meet for game two of the series at 1:35 pm at RGCU Field. Albuquerque is expected to send Ben Braymer to the hill for his Rockies organizational debut while Round Rock is slated to start Kyle Cody.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.