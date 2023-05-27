Round Rock Homers Their Way To 14-12 Win Over Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Round Rock Express (26-23) took down the Albuquerque Isotopes (22-28) by a final score of 14-12 on Saturday night at Isotopes Park.

Round Rock reliever LHP Lucas Jacobsen (3-0, 6.00) collected the victory after 1.1 innings and five earned runs on five hits. Albuquerque reliever LHP Josh Rogers (1-4, 10.05) went home with the loss after allowing seven earned runs on five hits with two walks in his 0.1-inning outing. RHP Grant Anderson shut the door with 2.0 innings of scoreless baseball that included one walk and three strikeouts to earn his first save of the year.

Along the Train Tracks

The E-Train offense plated three runs in the second inning. After a leadoff double for RF Rafael Ortega, 2B Dio Arias earned a walk and LF Sandro Fabian singled to score one run. CF Elier Hernandez doubled to bring home two more runs and extend the lead to 3-0.

In the third frame, DH Justin Foscue hit a solo home run and increased the lead to 4-0.

Albuquerque got on the board in the home-half of the third. 3B Elehuris Montero cut the lead to 4-2 with a two-run homer. The Isotopes tacked on one more run thanks to back-to-back doubles from 1B Michael Toglia and C Brian Serven. The Express still led 4-3.

Round Rock got a run back courtesy of 3B Davis Wendzel. The righty belted his eighth home run of the season in the fourth inning and the Express led 5-3.

The Isotopes posted a crooked number with a six-run fourth inning. Albuquerque collected three singles and three home runs in the frame. Back-to-back jacks from LF Yonathan Daza and Toglia gave the Isotopes a 6-5 lead. Servengrew the lead to 9-5 when he smashed a three-run home run to cap off the scoring in the inning.

Round Rock's offense didn't slow down in the fifth inning. C Sam Huff smacked a solo home run to start the frame. 1B Blaine Crim came up next and singled. He scored when Foscue hit his second homer of the game and brought the Express within a run at 9-8. The Express kept the scoring coming as Hernandez, SS Jonathan Ornelas and Huff each singled to drive in runs. Hernandez and Ornelas each brought home a run while Huff plated two on his single and the Express led 12-9.

In the sixth, Wendzel doubled and Arias reached base on a fielding error which allowed Wendzel to score and Round Rock held a 13-9 lead.

Albuquerque continued the offensive onslaught with three more runs in the sixth inning. With the bases loaded, RF Trevor Boone tripled to bring the Isotopes within a run at 13-12.

In the ninth inning, Huff added an insurance run on a double to score Hernandez which extended the lead to 14-12. RHP Grant Anderson shut the door with 2.0 innings of scoreless baseball to earn the save.

E-Train Excerpts:

DH Justin Foscue finished 2-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI, two runs scored and a strikeout. It was the third multi-homer game for Foscue of his professional career and was the first since Sept. 2, 2022 while playing for Double-A Frisco.

3B Davis Wendzel blasted his eighth home run of the season and went 2-for-4 with a double, home run, a RBI, three runs scored, a walk and a strikeout. Wendzel has collected four straight multi-hit games and has multi-hit performances in six of his last seven games. In the four games he's played in this series, Wendzel is 9-for-16 with three doubles, four home runs, eight RBI, nine runs scored, four walks and two strikeouts. He is now tied for the team lead with Foscue for the highest OPS (.868).

DH Sam Huff has hit a home run in back-to-back games for the second time this year. On Saturday, Huff went 3-for-6 with a double, home run, four RBI, a run scored and two strikeouts. In 13 games this month, Huff is slashing .327/.417/.654/1.071.

Next up: Round Rock and Albuquerque will face off in game four on Friday night at Isotopes Park. Express RHP Kyle Cody (0-3, 6.83) will get the start against Isotopes LHP Ben Braymer (0-0, 0.00). First pitch is scheduled for 2:35 p.m. CT.

