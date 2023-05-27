Dodgers Slip Past River Cats, 5-4

Jonny DeLuca hit two home runs and collected four hits as the Oklahoma City Dodgers edged the Sacramento River Cats, 5-4, Friday night at Sutter Health Park. DeLuca started the scoring with a home run in the first inning to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead. Justin Yurchak drove in runs in the second and fourth innings with a double and a sacrifice fly, respectively, to give the Dodgers a 3-0 lead. After Sacramento (22-27) scored one run in the fourth inning, DeLuca led off the fifth inning with his second home run of the game. The River Cats battled back and scored the next three runs of the game, eventually tying the contest at 4-4 in the seventh inning. The Dodgers (36-13) rallied in the ninth inning and pushed across the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly by Michael Buch. OKC reliever Nick Robertson struck out all three batters in the bottom of the ninth to close the game.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers lead the PCL with a 36-13 record and OKC's 36 wins through 49 games are the most by an OKC team through 49 games in the Bricktown era (since 1998). No other OKC team since 1998 has had fewer than 15 losses through 49 games...Oklahoma City has reached 36 wins quicker than any team in the Pacific Coast League since 2005...They have won 14 of the last 16 games and 15 of the last 18 games, as well as nine of their last 10 road games.

-Jonny DeLuca went 4-for-5 with two home runs and a double Friday, and over the last two games, he is now 7-for-10 with three homers and five extra-base hits. DeLuca became the first OKC player since Ryan Ward on April 14 to hit two home runs in one game and the fourth overall to go deep twice in one game this season. The four-hit game was the third of DeLuca's career as well as his sixth career multi-homer game...Between OKC and Double-A Tulsa, DeLuca has now hit 13 home runs this season.

-Justin Yurchak went 1-for-3 with a RBI double and a sacrifice fly to pick up his third multi-RBI game over four games in Sacramento. During the series he is 4-for-12 with three extra-base hits and seven RBI.

-Devin Mann extended his on-base streak to 17 games after he went 1-for-3 with a double and hit by pitch. Mann is up to 20 doubles this season, which leads the PCL and ranks second in the Minors.

-Yonny Hernández extended his current hitting streak to eight games, going 1-for-3 with a walk. During the streak, he is 10-for-28.

-The Dodgers collected 10 hits for a second consecutive night, reaching double digits in the hit column in consecutive games for the first time since April 23 at Albuquerque and April 25 at home against Sacramento.

-Five of the last six games have been decided in the eighth inning or later, including three of the first four games in Sacramento. Nine of the last 12 games have been decided by one or two runs, including six of the last eight...The Dodgers improved to 14-4 in one-run games this season.

What's Next: The Dodgers can seize control of the series in Sacramento starting at 8:37 p.m. CT Saturday at Sutter Health Park. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

