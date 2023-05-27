Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: vs. Las Vegas (6:05 PT)

May 27, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Tacoma Rainiers (23-26) vs. Las Vegas Aviators (23-26)

Saturday, May 27, 2023, 6:05p.m. PT | Cheney Stadium: Tacoma, WA

RHP Jose Rodriguez vs. LHP Kyle Muller

RED AND BLUE YOU'RE MY BOYD: Seattle Mariners minor league field coordinator Louis Boyd will manage the Rainiers for the remainder of this series, while John Russell attends the high school graduation of his son, Stone, from IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL. Boyd, 29, is in his second season as field coordinator, and prior to was manager of Seattle's High-A affiliate Everett (Northwest League) in 2021. Boyd was a 24th round pick of the Mariners in 2017, after playing his final two collegiate seasons at the University of Arizona (infielder). He played in 148 games for the organization at the Rookie and Class A levels, before transitioning into coaching.

Stone Russell is a professional prospect as well (infielder), and is committed to play baseball at the University of Florida, pending where he may be selected in July's MLB First Year Player Draft.

THE REAL DELO: Rainiers outfielder Zach DeLoach is on a 13-game hit streak, and has tied Jarred Kelenic for Tacoma's longest streak since 2022; Kelenic hit in 13 straight from May 24 through June 8 last season. The longest club hit streak in 2021 was 23 games, by Cal Raleigh (5/15 - 6/17). DeLoach is batting .400 during the streak (20-for-50, 5 XBH, 5 BB, 6 RBI, 4 R), with a 1.015 OPS (.455/.560). Those numbers include a 5-for-5 day on May 21 at Albuquerque with a homer, which was the first five-hit performance for the Rainiers since Jantzen Witte on 8/16/21 vs. Las Vegas at Cheney Stadium.

A FULLY-LOADED FORD: DH Mike Ford drew a walk with the bases loaded in the seventh inning on Wednesday, already his 23rd RBI with the bases loaded this season. Ford is 10-for-14 with the sacks packed with 18 total bases (2.019 OPS), and hit two grand slams in 10 days, on 4/21 vs. El Paso (3 HR, career-high 8 RBI) and 4/30 at Las Vegas in a pair of Tacoma wins. Ford's 52 RBI trail only Las Vegas's Cody Thomas (54) for the most in all of North American professional baseball. Adolis Garcia of the Texas Rangers leads Major League Baseball with 49 RBI.

SCHEIN BRIGHT ON THE DIAMOND: Rainiers INF/OF Jake Scheiner currently ranks top five in the PCL in home runs (14), extra-base hits (26), total bases (104), runs scored (41) and RBI (40). 12 doubles and 33 walks each rank top eight in the league. Scheiner is batting .345 in May over 23 games (29-for-84, 6 HR, 7 2B, 17 RBI, 21 R, 13 BB, 1.077 OPS). The Triple-A rookie's solid .281 average is still misleading when you consider his overall .979 OPS (.395/.584). Scheiner began this season by starting and finishing each of Tacoma's first 24 games. His 14 home runs are tied for fourth-most in MiLB (2nd in PCL).

RUN IT BACK: A season ago the Rainiers led Triple-A (by 13) with a franchise record 205 stolen bases. Tacoma's 62 stolen bases entering Saturday's action (16 CS, 79.5%) trail only Salt Lake (69 SB) for most in the Pacific Coast League. Mason McCoy (12 SB, 0 CS), Cooper Hummel (10 SB, 1 CS) and Cade Marlowe (9 SB, 2 CS) each rank in the PCL top 10. Round Rock's J.P. Martinez leads the circuit with 15.

FESTAVAL: Rainiers RHP Matt Festa has been absolute nails after being optioned to Tacoma on April 9. He's carrying a 0.47 ERA in 16 games (19.0 IP, 1 ER), and has converted all nine of his save opportunities, which leads the Pacific Coast League, by three. Festa is allowing a meager .100 average (6 hits) vs. Triple-A batters, after retiring the side in order (1 K) to close Tuesday's 5-4 homestand-opening win over Las Vegas. He saved three straight Tacoma victories in four days (May 20-23 @ ABQ, vs. LV).

Festa's nine saves are third-most in MiLB. Double-A Akron RHP Cade Smith (Cleveland) leads the minors with 11 saves in 11 chances, but has a 3.44 ERA (7 ER, 18.1 IP). Dodgers prospect Jake Pilarksi (RHP) has 10 saves (11 SVO) between High-A Great Lakes and Double-A Tulsa (1.62 ERA, 16.2 IP).

RILED UP: RHP Riley O'Brien has settled in before Matt Festa as Tacoma's most frequent eighth inning option (5 holds); the Seattle native has struck out 28 batters over 18.1 IP (2 ER, 0.98 ERA, 2 SV). When O'Brien made his MLB debut for Cincinnati on 9/30/21, he became the second alum of Shorewood HS to reach the Majors, joining LHP Blake Snell. He made his Mariners debut last season with one appearance on 5/7 vs. Tampa Bay at T-Mobile Park (1.0 IP, 0 R, 1 K).

(R)UN DMC: Tacoma leads all of Triple-A with 291 walks (by 5, El Paso- 286); Tacoma's .379 OBP is third-highest among the 30 clubs. Cesar Hernandez (35, T-4th) and Jake Scheiner (33, T-6th) are top 10 PCL in free passes.

