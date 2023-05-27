Aviators Host El Paso Chihuahuas in Six-Game Homestand from Tuesday-Sunday, May 30 - June 4 at Las Vegas Ballpark®

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will host the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, in the opener of a six-game series on Tuesday, May 30 at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The fourth homestand will consist of six games against the Chihuahuas from Tuesday through Sunday, May 30 - June 4. All games will begin at 7:05 p.m. except for the matinee contest on Sunday, June 4 at 12:05 p.m.

The series opener on Tuesday, May 30 will feature the fifth of 10 games broadcast live on YurView Cox Channel 14.

The Aviators, under manager Fran Riordan, are 23-26 in the West Division. Las Vegas is concluding a season-long 12-game road trip in the Pacific Northwest against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, on Sunday, May 28. The PCL will have an off day on Monday, May 29 (Memorial Day).

The 2023 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Tuesday-Sunday and off days on Monday (with one exception, July 3 vs. Round Rock) for a total of 150 games (75-home; 75-away).

The Aviators are in their 40th Anniversary season in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being Nevada's longest enduring professional sports franchise.

PACIFIC COAST LEAGUE: The Pacific Coast League (120th season, 1903-2020, 2022 -) will consist of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. Western Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; Eastern Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday, May 30: Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™), Las Vegas Reyes de Plata "Silver Kings"

Wednesday, May 31: Bark in the Park, presented by Subaru of Las Vegas

Thursday, June 1: $2.00 Beer Night

Friday, June 2: *Cross-body Bag Night

Saturday, June 3: Margaritaville Night with *Sunhat giveaway

Sunday, June 4: 1983 Las Vegas Stars Throwback Game & LEGO® NINJAGO® Make-N'-Take Event

Kids can put together and take a special LEGO® NINJAGO® set! Also, a post-game special LEGO® NINJAGO® episode will be featured.

*first 2,000 fans through the gates

NOTE: Actor John O'Hurley will be at Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday, May 31. O'Hurley, host of the National Dog Show and Seinfeld actor, will be singing the National Anthem as well as signing autographs.

2023 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 24 dates, Las Vegas total is 168,796 for an average of 7,033 with six sellouts. The season-high crowd was 10,850 (sellout) vs. Tacoma on April 29 and the all-time attendance total now stands at 13,767,331. The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 mark in "home" attendance in all 39 seasons (1983-2019, 2021-22).

The Las Vegas Ballpark regular season attendance total over four seasons (2019, 2021 -) is 1,766,320, which includes 70 sellouts.

In 36 seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2018), the attendance total was 12,001,011.

2023 AVIATORS TICKET INFORMATION: Individual game tickets are on sale now through aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

BOX OFFICE HOURS:

Game Days:

Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday from noon - 9:30 p.m.

Sunday 12:05 p.m. games (June 4, June 18; September 24) from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Sunday 6:05 p.m. games (July 2, 16, 30; August 13; September 3, 10) from 3 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Non-Game Days:

Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday/Sunday - Closed

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and ADA accessible seats will also be available to purchase at the box office and through ticketmaster.com.

The Aviators will also be offering a military discount (active duty and retired) of $5.00 off each ticket purchased and is available through GovX.com or at the box office.

The individual game tickets for the 75-game home season are subject to availability and dynamic pricing.

Tickets starting at:

Home Plate Diamond: $50.00 + Fees

Home Plate Prime: $45.00 + Fees

Home Plate Box: $37.00 + Fees

Dugout Prime: $29.00 + Fees

Dugout Box: $25.00 + Fees

Outfield Box: $18.00 + Fees

Corners: $25.00 + Fees

Home Run Porch: $25.00 + Fees

Berm/Standing Room Only: $13.00 + Fees

Club Prime: $55.00 + Fees

Club Box: $50.00 + Fees

Pricing is subject to change

El Paso's roster features one of the Top 10 prospects in the Padres organization, according to Baseball America: left-handed pitcher Jay Groome (No. 8). Catcher Kevin Plawecki and left-handed pitcher Jared Koenig are also listed the El Paso roster. Plawecki played for the Las Vegas 51s from 2014-18 as a member of the New York Mets organization. Koenig was a member of the Las Vegas Aviators in 2022.

El Paso assistant pitching coach Jimmy Jones was a member of the Las Vegas Stars, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, for two seasons (1986-87). He was the third overall pick by San Diego of the June 1982 First-Year Player Draft. He played eight seasons in the Major Leagues (1986-93) with San Diego, New York Yankees, Houston and Montreal.

Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings''): Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) unveiled, on March 21, the schedule of games and the 95-on field Hispanic identities for this season's Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™) event series. Continuing its annual expansion into more communities, eight new teams joined Copa de la Diversión ("Copa") this season, with four teams with rebranded personas that includes more than 400 games in 95 communities, covering 36 U.S. states.

The Aviators have transformed to the Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings") for five seasons (2017-19, 2021-22). The Reyes de Plata will take the field celebrating the city and state's pioneering history at the forefront of the precious metal mining business that continues to define the Silver State today. The 2023 Reyes de Plata Tuesday home schedule includes: May 30, June 13, June 25, August 8, August 29, September 5, September 19.

Following the homestand, the Aviators will embark on a Northern California road trip beginning in Sacramento on Tuesday, June 6. The Aviators will face the River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in a six-game series through Sunday, June 11.

Aviators on Radio in 2023: Russ Langer will broadcast the 150 games on Raider Nation Radio 920 AM (selected games on Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM) on www.aviatorslv.com. Langer is in his 23rd season broadcasting baseball to the Las Vegas Valley and 36th year overall in the business. The sixth game of the 2023 campaign marked his 3,000th broadcast for the Triple-A Las Vegas Stars/51s/Aviators franchise. Over his career, Langer has received numerous awards, including being named 1993 Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues. In 1995 and 2016, he broadcast the Triple-A All-Star game; in 1999, he was named the New Mexico Sportscaster of the Year; and in 2002, he was named Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by Minor League News.com. Langer also is a 11-time recipient (seven consecutive years from 2007-13) of the Nevada Sportscaster of the Year award (2003, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2021), which is presented by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). In 2022, Langer also completed his 11th season as the radio play-by-play voice for the UNLV football team on the UNLV Sports Properties/ Learfield Network.

Matt Neverett will also serve as the play-by-play voice for home games and selected road games. Matt is in his fourth season with the Aviators, and his third in the broadcast booth.

All Aviators games (home & away) will also be broadcast on Bally Live and MiLB.TV via aviatorslv.com.

2023 Las Vegas Aviators season and group tickets, including suites, party decks and the pool are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200 or emailing [email protected].

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.

