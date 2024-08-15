Round Rock Falls to Albuquerque 4-3 on Thursday Night

ROUND ROCK, Texas -The Round Rock Express (19-22 | 56-59) fell to the Albuquerque Isotopes (20-22 | 46-71), 4-2, on Thursday night at Dell Diamond.

Round Rock reliever RHP Aidan Anderson (7-2, 3.33) took the loss, allowing three runs, two of which were earned, on five hits with one strikeout in 2.0 innings. Albuquerque reliever RHP Seth Halvorsen (1-0, 5.40) earned the blown-save win after giving up two runs on five hits with one strikeout in 1.0 inning of work. RHP Matt Koch was credited with his third save of the season, tossing a perfect ninth inning to seal the game for the Isotopes.

Along the Train Tracks:

Albuquerque got on the board first in the top of the third inning after 2B Hunter Stovall scored on a sacrifice fly by SS Greg Jones.

RF Sandro Fabian leveled the game at one in the bottom of the fourth for Round Rock with a solo blast over the pitch clock in center field.

The Isotopes jumped back in front 2-1 in the top of the eighth after LF Nolan Jones plated fellow Jones, Greg, on a double. Nolan would later score on a passed ball to increase the Albuquerque lead to 3-1.

Four singles allowed the E-Train to tie the game at three in the bottom of the eighth frame. Fabian knocked in LF Dustin Harris before 1B Blaine Crim drove in C Andrew Knapp. The Express looked like they were going to take the lead as SS Jonathan Ornelas singled to left field but Nolan Jones used his Major League arm to nab Fabian at the plate.

A solo home run by 1B Grant Lavigne gave Albuquerque a 4-3 lead in the top of the ninth inning to secure the win.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock RHP Jack Leiter was dominant on Thursday, recording a career-high 11 strikeouts. The righty's 3.2 innings included one run on one hit and one walk to go along with the double-digit punchouts. His 11 strikeouts land him in a tie for fourth-most in a single game in franchise history. Houston Astros All-Star LHP Framber Valdez leads the way with 13. Leiter threw 41 of 62 pitches for strikes while his 15 of his 34 fastballs were clocked at 99 miles per hour or higher.

E-Train RF Sandro Fabian launched his 14th homer and 70th RBI of the season en route to a 2-for-4 night with a home run, two RBI and a run scored.

RHP Marc Church returned to the Express bullpen after missing 119 days on the 60-Day Injured List. Church tossed a perfect seventh frame and threw seven of eight pitches for strikes.

Next up: Round Rock and Albuquerque are back in action Friday night for game four of the six-game set. Express RHP Adrian Sampson (8-7, 6.21) is scheduled to start up against Isotopes LHP Juan Hillman (2-4, 6.47). First pitch is slated for 7:15 p.m. CT.

