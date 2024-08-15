OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - August 15, 2024

August 15, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







Oklahoma City Baseball Club (18-23/58-58)

at Las Vegas Aviators (22-18/59-56)

Game #117 of 150/Second Half #42 of 75/Road #60 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Jose Hernandez (0-0, 0.00) vs. LV-RHP J.T. Ginn (3-3, 5.97)

Thursday, August 15, 2024 | Las Vegas Ballpark | Las Vegas, Nev. | 9:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game : The Oklahoma City Baseball Club has won three straight games and will look to extend to a four-game winning steak at 9:05 p.m. CT against the Las Vegas Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark. OKC last won four consecutive games May 28-31 in Albuquerque. This is just OKC's third three-game win streak over the last 61 games but second in the last nine games (6-3).

Last Game : The Oklahoma City Baseball Club overcame a four-run deficit and clubbed three home runs in a 13-7 victory over the Las Vegas Aviators Wednesday Night at Las Vegas Ballpark. Las Vegas jumped out to an early lead in the first inning courtesy of a two-run homer by Ryan Noda before Brett Harris added a two-run homer of his own three batters later to make it 4-0. Oklahoma City got on the board with a solo shot from Hunter Feduccia in the second inning. Noda smashed his second home run of the night in the third inning to make it 5-1 for the home team. Kody Hoese tied the game at 5-5 in the fourth inning when he connected on a grand slam on a full count with two outs. Dalton Rushing gave OKC a 6-5 lead with his first Triple-A home run in the sixth inning. OKC added four runs in the seventh inning when Tommy Edman picked up a RBI single, Ryan Ward added a RBI double and Rushing finished the rally with a two-run double. The Aviators got two runs back in the bottom of the inning despite not collecting a hit. OKC added three more runs in the top of the eighth inning to stretch the lead to 13-7.

Today's Probable Pitcher : Jose Hernandez (0-0) will open a bullpen game tonight for OKC...Hernandez most recently pitched Aug. 11 against Round Rock at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, tossing a scoreless and hitless inning of relief, allowing one walk with one strikeout. He was one of four pitchers used during the team's 3-0 shutout of the Express...He has made five appearances since joining OKC, pitching 5.2 scoreless innings and allowing two hits and two walks with four strikeouts, holding opponents to a .105 AVG and posting a 0.71 WHIP...Hernandez joined OKC July 23 after being acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers from the Pittsburgh Pirates in a trade for cash considerations June 13 after he had been designated for assignment by the Pirates June 11. He was initially assigned to the ACL Dodgers and was outrighted off the 40-man roster July 17 to make room for Joe Kelly when he was activated from the 60-day IL...He made 14 relief appearances with Triple-A Indianapolis this season, posting a 7.04 ERA and over 15.1 innings with nine walks and 21 strikeouts. He also made seven ML relief appearances with Pittsburgh, going 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA with four walks and four strikeouts before being designated for assignment...Hernandez was selected in the Major League phase of the Rule 5 draft Dec. 7, 2022 by Pittsburgh from the Los Angeles Dodgers and worked out of the Pirates bullpen throughout 2023 (50 G), going 1-3 with a 4.97 ERA over 50.2 IP with 62 K's against 22 walks...He originally signed with the Dodgers as a non-drafted free agent May 12, 2016 and reached as high as Double-A in 2022 during his first stint with the organization...Tonight is OKC's 12th bullpen game of the season, but first since July 1, also in Las Vegas.

Against the Aviators : 2024: 5-3 2023: 8-3 All-time: 67-72 At LV: 37-35

This week OKC and Las Vegas play their final 2024 series against one another...The teams played six consecutive games to start July, split between a pair of home-and-home three-game series. OKC won two of three games at Las Vegas Ballpark July 1-3 before Las Vegas won two of three games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark July 4-6. OKC scored at least six runs in four of the six games, but allowed six runs in three games...Andre Lipcius and Trey Sweeney each had seven hits and four RBI for OKC in July against Las Vegas, while Ryan Ward hit three homers and had five RBI...Last season, the teams met in Oklahoma City June 20-25, 2023 with OKC winning the series, 3-2, as one game of the series was canceled due to inclement weather...OKC won five of six games in the first series of 2023 between the teams at Las Vegas Ballpark during OKC's first road series of last season...OKC had a 65-56 edge in runs scored last season, while the Aviators hit 16 homers in 11 games against OKC, which had 14 home runs in the series hit by 10 different players...Drew Avans led OKC with 13 hits in 10 games against the Aviators last season, while Ryan Ward had a team-best 10 RBI in 10 games against Las Vegas...OKC won the overall season series, 8-3, in 2023, winning a season series against Las Vegas for the first time since 2015 (3-1). OKC went 0-4-2 in series against Las Vegas from 2017-22 before last season's win...OKC has won four straight games at Las Vegas Ballpark and going back to 2023, the team is 9-2 over the last 11 games at the venue.

First Offense : OKC tallied 13 runs Wednesday for the team's highest-scoring game since June 2 in Albuquerque during a 13-2 win. OKC's 14 hits last night were the team's most in a game since recording 14 hits July 24 vs. Tacoma and the team's seven extra-base hits Wednesday were the most since June 2 (eight)...OKC has now scored 23 runs over the first two games of the series after scoring 26 runs during its entire six-game series last week against Round Rock, including 13 runs over the last four games entering Tuesday. This is OKC's highest two-game run total since May 31-June 1 at Albuquerque (23 runs) and the first time OKC has scored double-digit runs in consecutive games since May 30-31 in Albuquerque (25 runs)...OKC entered the Las Vegas series having gone 6-for-33 with runners in scoring position over the previous four games combined, but is 9-for-25 over the first two games of the current series with RISP...OKC has 12 extra-base hits through the first two games of the series after totaling 13 extra-base hits over the team's previous six-game series against Round Rock...OKC is now 11-12 following the All-Star Break and in the team's 11 wins, OKC has scored 86 runs (7.8 RPG) with 117 combined hits. However, in the team's 12 losses during the span, OKC has scored 28 runs (2.3 RPG), with two or fewer runs in eight of the 12 defeats, and has 82 hits.

Dinger Details : Oklahoma City hit three home runs Wednesday night marking the team's highest total in a game since also hitting three homers June 16 at Sugar Land. OKC has now hit five homers over the first two games of the series for the team's highest two-game homer total since June 15-16 in Sugar Land (5 HR)...OKC has now homered in three straight games after being held without a homer in three straight games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark last week, matching the team's longest drought of the season...Each of OKC's three homers last night traveled at least 433 feet, representing three of the team's nine longest home runs this season. The combined distance on the trio of dingers was 1,314 feet. Kody Hoese's grand slam traveled 445 feet for the team's second-longest homer of the season, only topped by Alex Freeland's 462-foot blast the night before...On the other hand, OKC also allowed three homers last night for the first time since giving up a season-high five homers July 1 also in Las Vegas. Entering last night, OKC had allowed just one homer over the previous four games and OKC has allowed a Triple-A-low 106 home runs this season.

Up to Kode : Kody Hoese went 3-for-5 with a double and a grand slam Wednesday night, falling a triple shy of the cycle. It was Hoese's first career grand slam and seventh grand slam of the season for OKC, including the second in the last seven games after Diego Cartaya also hit one against Round Rock Aug. 7...Hoese's three runs and four RBI both set season highs. The four RBI were his most in a game since May 26, 2022 with Double-A Tulsa against Springfield and his three runs scored were his most in a game since May 17, 2022 with Tulsa at Amarillo...To start the series in Las Vegas, Hoese is 5-for-8 with three extra-base hits, five RBI and five runs scored, and over his last nine games with a plate appearance, Hoese is 12-for-26 (.462) with six extra-base hits, eight RBI and nine runs scored...He leads OKC with 14 hits in August and is tied for the team lead this month with 10 RBI...Among PCL leaders this month, Hoese ranks second in OBP (.513), second in SLG (.848), second in OPS (1.361), fourth in AVG (.424), sixth in total bases (28) and tied for sixth in extra-base hits (7)...Hoese has hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games with a plate appearance, batting .400 (20x50).

Rehab Clinic : Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy and Dodgers outfielder Tommy Edman continued Major League Rehab Assignments Wednesday with each playing in their fourth game and collecting four plate appearances in seven-and-a-half innings. Edman played seven innings at shortstop, going 2-for-4 with a RBI single and a run scored. Muncy played seven innings at third base and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored...Muncy has been on the Los Angeles Dodgers Injured List since May 17 with a right oblique strain and has played in 40 games with the Dodgers this season. Edman was traded to the Los Angeles July 29 as part of a three-team deal with St. Louis and Chicago (AL). He has been on the IL all season after undergoing surgery on his right wrist in the offseason. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield in July, but sustained an ankle injury and Saturday was his first game since July 2...Reliever Ryan Brasier made the eighth appearance of his Major League Rehab stint with OKC, retiring four of five batters faced across the fifth and sixth innings Wednesday. He did not allow a hit and issued one walk while collecting two strikeouts. Brasier has yet to surrender a run during the rehab assignment and has allowed just four hits and one walk across 8.0 innings with 12 strikeouts. He was placed on the LAD IL with a right calf strain April 29.

Alan Wrench : Alan Trejo drew a walk in his lone plate appearance last night entering the game as a pinch-hitter for Tommy Edman in the eighth inning. He has hit safely in seven straight games with an at-bat and over his last eight games, is 10-for-26 (.385) with two home runs, five walks, four RBI and six runs scored. He has homered twice in the last seven games and three times in the last 14 games after being held without a home run over his first 44 games of the season (including 28 games with the Colorado Rockies)...He has 32 hits in 30 games with OKC since joining the team in early July after signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent July 1. His hit total since joining the team is one behind Andre Lipcius' team-leading 33 hits during the span.

Climbing Up the Charts : Drew Avans hit a RBI single and scored a run Wednesday. Throughout this season, he has established new Bricktown-era career records for runs scored (325), walks (249) and triples (26). He ranks second all-time in the Bricktown era with 442 career games, 426 hits and 110 stolen bases, while ranking third in doubles (79). Kelly Dransfeldt (1999-2002) is the Bricktown-era leader in both games (502) and hits (448)...Avans is tied for the league lead with 68 walks, while ranking second with 85 runs scored, tied for second with eight triples, sixth with 111 hits and seventh with 28 stolen bases...Avans has reached base in 28 of his last 29 games with a plate appearance.

Around the Horn : Going back to the team's last road series in El Paso, OKC has won three straight road games after going 6-16 over the previous 22 road games...Last night OKC won a game after trailing by at least four runs for the third time this season. Las Vegas jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and led, 5-1, through three innings before OKC outscored the Aviators, 12-2, for the remainder of the game...Dalton Rushing went 2-for-4 Wednesday, hitting his first Triple-A home run, while also collecting a double and three RBI. The top prospect in the Dodgers organization is up to 18 home runs overall this season...OKC and Las Vegas combined for 20 runs last night - the most in a game for OKC since the team sustained an 11-10 loss at home during Game 2 of a doubleheader against Round Rock June 6...Diego Cartaya had Wednesday night off, but over his last eight games, is batting .321 (9x28) with five extra-base hits, 10 RBI and five runs scored...With two more stolen bases by Las Vegas last night, opponents have been successful in 32 straight stolen base attempts going back to July 31 (13 games).

