Rainiers Even Series

August 15, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (66-50) scored three runs in the seventh inning to beat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (74-41) by a score of 3-2, Wednesday at Cheney Stadium.

As they did in yesterday's game, Sugar Land broke the scoreless tie in the second inning, getting an RBI single from Omar Narvaez to take a 1-0 lead. They padded their lead in the fourth with a sacrifice fly from Cooper Hummel, going up 2-0.

On the other side, Tacoma's offense was silenced, getting no-hit through the first five innings. Sugar Land's starter Janson Junk tossed four innings allowing just two walks while striking out two and he was followed by Conner Greene, who threw a scoreless inning with a strikeout of his own.

Duke Ellis ended the bid in the sixth, starting the inning with a double. He was stranded, but the Rainiers came through with their first runs of the game in the seventh.

They scored their first run on an RBI double from Michael Papierski followed by a sacrifice fly from Ellis to tie it. Ryan Bliss used an RBI double of his own to give Tacoma their first lead of the game, at 3-2.

After scoreless relief innings from Eduard Bazardo and Carlos Vargas to get to the ninth with a one-run lead, the Space Cowboys put the tying run on third. Joey Krehbiel was able to work out of trouble, earning his eighth save of the year and tying the series at one game apiece.

POSTGAME NOTES: Emerson Hancock bounced back with a quality start, allowing just two earned runs on three hits. He walked three and struck out four over 6.0 frames. Joey Krehbiel earned his team-leading eighth save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning. Rhylan Thomas scored the game tying run tonight, extending his streak to eight consecutive games in which the outfielder has scored at least one run.

Tacoma and Sugar Land will play game three of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium scheduled for 7:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

