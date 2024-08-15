Reno Ropes Four Home Runs En Route to 11-8 Victory Against El Paso

August 15, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







El Paso, Texas. - A quartet of long balls was the source of the Reno Aces (23-18, 58-58) impressive offensive performance against the El Paso Chihuahuas (15-27, 46-71) in a 11-8 victory on Thursday night at Southwest University Park.

Tristin English got Reno on the board early with his second home run in as many days, a three-run, 412-foot shot into left field. He later drove in Kyle Garlick on a line-drive double into left, bringing his total RBI for the day to four. The former third-round pick has been hot, extending his hitting streak to nine games, going 18-for-40 (.450) with three home runs and 12 RBI over that stretch.

Jorge Barrosa opened the scoring in a six-run fourth inning, launching a two-run blast into right-center field for his fifth home run. The switch-hitting outfielder has started to turn it on at the plate, collecting multiple base knocks in five of the past six matchups, raising his batting average from .271 to .291 in that span.

Pavin Smith continued to mash, going 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in the sixth, his 13th of the year and fourth this month. The red-hot 28-year-old has slashed .372/.481/.698 with six extra-base hits and 16 RBI in 11 games in August.

Alek Thomas returned to the Aces lineup and did not disappoint, capping off Reno's home run party with a two-run shot to centerfield, his first as a member of the BLC-Nine.

Yilber Diaz (W, 3-3) earned the win on Thursday, allowing three runs in five frames with two walks and six punchouts. In six games with Reno, the exciting prospect owns a 3.34 ERA and a 38:12 K: BB.

The Aces are poised to continue their hot streak in Friday's matchup against the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

* Tristin English: 3-for-5, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI * Jorge Barrosa: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI * Pavin Smith: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB * Alek Thomas: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI * Yilber Diaz: (W, 3-3), 5.0 IP, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

-ACES-

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.