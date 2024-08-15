Oklahoma City Triple-A Baseball Hall of Fame 2024 Class Revealed

OKLAHOMA CITY - Three inductees have been selected as the 2024 class of the Oklahoma City Baseball Triple-A Hall of Fame: Steve Balboni, Nick Capra and Patty Cox Hampton.

The Oklahoma City Triple-A Baseball Hall of Fame was formed in 2023 as part of the 25th anniversary celebration of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. All three inductees played key roles in the team's history during the 89ers era of 1983-97. The three honorees will be formally inducted into the Hall of Fame prior to the Oklahoma City Baseball Club game Saturday, Aug. 24.

The three selections were made by a five-person committee comprised of media members, baseball historians and civic leaders that worked alongside members of the Oklahoma City Baseball Club front office.

"Each of these individuals have had an immense impact on Oklahoma City's Triple-A baseball history, either on the field or in the front office," said OKC Baseball Club President/General Manager Michael Byrnes.

Balboni spent the 1991-93 seasons with the 89ers and is the 89ers career home run leader with 86. He hit at least 20 home runs in all three seasons and tallied two seasons with at least 30 home runs, becoming the only player in 89ers history with at least two seasons with 25 or more home runs. He totaled 275 RBI, including at least 104 RBI in both the 1992 and 1993 seasons. Balboni was also part of Oklahoma City's 1992 American Association Championship team.

His time in Oklahoma City was preceded by an 11-year Major League career that spanned 960 games with the Yankees, Royals and Mariners. He finished with 714 career hits, 181 career home runs and 495 career RBI and won the 1985 World Series with Kansas City.

Capra played parts of seven seasons with the 89ers during the 1983-87 and 1990-91 seasons, appearing in a total of 762 games. Capra amassed 736 hits, 428 runs and 182 stolen bases, leading the 89ers in stolen bases four times and leading the team in walks three times.

After playing collegiately at the University of Oklahoma, Capra began his professional career in 1979 after he was drafted by the Texas Rangers. He appeared in parts of five seasons in the Major Leagues with the Rangers and Royals and went on to serve 24 years in varying player development roles for the Chicago White Sox.

Cox served as the 89ers' co-owner, president and general manager from 1977-89. Along with her late husband, Bing, Cox is widely acknowledged for saving Oklahoma City's Triple-A baseball franchise, with a complete turnaround of business operations and promotions. Cox helped usher in the "Goodtime Baseball" era, which is still synonymous with the 89ers today.

Cox was named the American Association Executive of the Year in 1978, 1979 and 1985 and named Woman Executive of the Year across baseball in 1978. She later went on to become a vice president of the Chicago Cubs.

Balboni, Capra and Cox will all be recognized during a pregame ceremony Saturday, Aug. 24 at approximately 6:30 p.m. before the Oklahoma City Baseball Club faces the El Paso Chihuahuas starting at 7:05 p.m. A full schedule and media availability will be provided at a later date.

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club has 18 home games remaining during the 2024 season, and the team will play at home next beginning Tuesday, Aug. 20. For tickets or more information, please call (405) 218-2150 or visit okcbaseball.com.

