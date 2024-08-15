OKC Takes 13-7 Win Over Aviators

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club overcame a four-run deficit and clubbed three home runs in a 13-7 victory over the Las Vegas Aviators Wednesday Night at Las Vegas Ballpark. Las Vegas (22-18/59-56) jumped out to an early lead in the first inning courtesy of a two-run homer by Ryan Noda before Brett Harris added a two-run homer of his own three batters later to make it 4-0. Oklahoma City (18-23/58-58) got on the board with a solo shot from Hunter Feduccia in the second inning. Noda smashed his second home run of the night in the third inning to make it 5-1 for the home team. Kody Hoese tied the game at 5-5 in the fourth inning when he connected on a grand slam on a full count with two outs. Dalton Rushing gave OKC a 6-5 lead with his first Triple-A home run in the sixth inning. OKC added four runs in the seventh inning when Tommy Edman picked up a RBI single, Ryan Ward added a RBI double and Rushing finished the rally with a two-run double. The Aviators got two runs back in the bottom of the inning despite not collecting a hit. OKC added three more runs in the top of the eighth inning to stretch the lead to 13-7.

Of Note: -OKC tallied 13 runs for the team's highest-scoring game since June 2 in Albuquerque during a 13-2 win. OKC's 14 hits were the team's most in a game since they also recorded 14 on July 24 vs. Tacoma, but the team's seven extra-base hits were also the most since June 2 (eight)...OKC has scored 23 runs over the first two games of the series after scoring 26 runs during the entire six-game series last week at home against Round Rock, including 13 runs over the last four games entering Tuesday...This is Oklahoma City's highest two-game run total since May 31-June 1 at Albuquerque (23 runs).

-Oklahoma City hit three home runs in a game for the first time since June 16 at Sugar Land.

-For the third time this season, OKC won a game after trailing by at least four runs.

-Kody Hoese went 3-for-5 with a double and a grand slam, falling a triple shy of the cycle. Hoese hit the seventh grand slam of the season for OKC and the second in the last seven games after Diego Cartaya also hit one against Round Rock Aug. 7...Hoese's three runs and four RBI both set season highs...Over his last nine games, Hoese is 12-for-26 (.462) with five extra-base hits, eight RBI and nine runs scored.

-Dalton Rushing went 2-for-4 with his first Triple-A home run, a double and three RBI. The top prospect in the Dodgers organization is up to 18 home runs overall this season.

-Max Muncy and Tommy Edman continued Major League Rehab Assignments with each playing in their fourth game with OKC, and each collecting four plate appearance in seven-and-a-half innings. Edman played seven innings at shortstop, going 2-for-4 with a RBI single and a run scored. Muncy played seven innings at third base and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.

-Ryan Brasier made the eighth appearance of his Major League Rehab stint with OKC, retiring four of five batters faced across the fifth and sixth innings. He did not allow a hit and issued one walk while collecting two strikeouts...Brasier is yet to surrender a run during the rehab assignment and has allowed just four hits and one walk across 8.0 innings with 12 strikeouts.

-The 20 combined runs were the most in a game for OKC since the team sustained an 11-10 loss at home during Game 2 of a doubleheader against Round Rock June 6.

